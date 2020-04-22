The World Health Organization (WHO), highly criticized by the United States for its management of the Covid-19 epidemic, said Wednesday that it alerted “at the right time” on the international health emergency.

“We declared the emergency at the right time”, on January 30, “when the rest of the world had enough time to prepare,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in response to a question during a press conference. virtual in Geneva.

Washington accuses in particular the international organization of having delayed warning not to offend Beijing.

“We have triggered the highest level when in the world there were only 82 confirmed cases and no deaths”, outside of China, detailed the director general of the WHO, adding that he does not there were only 10 in Europe, including 5 in France. “It was enough to prepare and fight the virus,” he insisted.

“This virus will accompany us for a long time”

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus recalled that at the first meeting of the WHO emergency committee on 23 and 24 January, the experts had not agreed to declare the international health emergency. However, he did not mention that the final decision rests with the Director-General of WHO.

On March 11, the specialized agency of the UN qualified the health crisis as a “pandemic”, an assessment which does not however correspond to a real classification. However, this call had triggered a wave of measures in many countries.

The World Health Organization warns on Wednesday, however, that the world is far from over with the new coronavirus, while the epidemic is still in its infancy in most countries.