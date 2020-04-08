WHO Director Tedros Adhanom warned world leaders not to politicize Covid-19, but rather want “more body bags.”

The WHO leader was questioned by the statements of US President Donald Trump, who pointed out on Tuesday that the WHO acting because it is too “China focused” and not in other countries, in addition to considering a reduction in funds to the organization.

“Exploit the differences you have at the national level. If you want to exploit them (at the health level) and you want to have a lot more body bags so do it Tedros said in a defensive response to questions about Trump’s comments.

“At the end of the day, people belong to all political parties. The objective of all political parties should be to save their people, please do not politicize this virus, “he added when questioned in his daily conference.

He argued that international leaders have many other ways of showing their toughness, so “it is not necessary to use Covid-19 to score political points. There is no need. They have many other ways to demonstrate their worth. “

At the insistence of the press, Tredos avoided naming who recently attacked the body and said “we are close to all nations, we are colorblind. The United States and China should unite and fight this dangerous enemy. “

The United States contributed almost $ 900 million to the WHO budget for 2018-2019, according to information on the agency’s website, an amount that represented a fifth of the total budget of 4.4 billion that it used during those years.

Previously, the African Union and the leaders of South Africa, Namibia and Rwanda, defended the WHO against Trump’s attacks, reiterating that the most powerful weapon is international cooperation and solidarity. (Ntx.)