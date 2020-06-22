The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Sunday (06/21/2020) the largest increase in a single day of coronavirus cases, with more than 183,000 new infections in the last 24 hours.

Brazil tops the list with 54,771 infections, followed by the United States with 36,617, the United Nations Health agency reported. About 15,400 cases occurred in India, it was noted.

Also read: USA begins to reopen for Father’s Day

Experts note that the increase in cases may be a reflection of several factors, including increased evidence and a more widespread spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

So far and as a result of the pandemic, the WHO has reported 8,708,008 cases worldwide (183,020 in the last 24 hours), 461,715 deaths and a daily increase of 4,743 deaths. More than two thirds of these new deaths were registered in the American continent.

Read also: The drama of Venezuelan migration: limited financing worsens the situation

In Europe, in a single meat packaging plant in Germany more than 1,000 cases were detected, so the regional government issued a quarantine for its 6,500 workers, as well as the managers and families of all employees.

We cannot afford to:

-pump carbon dioxide into the atmosphere at the same rate & still breathe clean air

-eat & drink whatever we want & not expect to develop diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, cancer

-ever-deepening inequalities & expect continued prosperity

We must choose. – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 21, 2020

In Spain, authorities ended a state of national emergency after three months of confinement, allowing its 47 million inhabitants to travel freely throughout Spanish territory for the first time since March 14.

Latin America, a worrying focus

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 continues to grow rapidly not only in the United States, but also in Latin America and especially in Brazil, where it was reported that the total number of cases had increased by more than 50,000 in one day. President Jair Bolsonaro has been downplaying the risks despite the almost 50,000 deaths in the country, the second largest in the world.

It may interest you: The protests, the coronavirus, China and Biden in the first Trump campaign rally

Meanwhile, South Africa reported a daily record of 4,966 new cases on Saturday and 46 deaths, while in Asia, Chinese authorities confirmed 25 new cases, 22 in Beijing and three in neighboring Hebei province. The government said it had tested 2.3 million people.

In South Korea, nearly 200 infections were linked to employees of a home-sales company in Seoul, and at least 70 others were associated with a ping pong club.