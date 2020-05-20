May 20, 2020 | 4:02 pm

The World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Wednesday the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day since the start of the pandemic, particularly in the United States, Brazil, Russia, Saudi Arabia, India, Peru and Qatar.

“We still have a long way to go in this COVID-19 pandemic. In the last 24 hours, 106,000 cases have been reported to the WHO – the highest number in a single day since the start of the pandemic, ”said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the agency, said in a virtual press conference in Geneva.

Nearly two thirds of these cases have been declared in four countries

Tedros did not specify which countries they were, but according to the latest WHO report published on his website, it is the United States, Russia, Brazil and Saudi Arabia, followed by India, Peru and Qatar.

“We are very concerned about the increasing number of cases in low or middle income countries” where the health system “has difficulties or is non-existent and physical distancing measures are more difficult to apply,” stressed Tedros.

These countries are more vulnerable, economically, to the collapse of commercial exchanges and to international movements that deprive them, in particular, of the indispensable tourist sector.

The United Nations Development Program (UNDP) estimates that the Human Development Index, which measures education, health and living standards, is decreasing this year, for the first time in several decades, due to the health consequences, social and economic consequences of the pandemic.

The barrier of five million cases in the world will soon be reached, said Michael Ryan, WHO’s head of health emergencies.

Emerged in China in late 2019, the new coronavirus pandemic has killed more than 325,000 people, according to data from the Johns Hopkins University in the United States.