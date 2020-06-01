The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed on Monday a new Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Africa. Tests carried out on patients who have died since mid-May confirm that their death was caused by the Ebola virus. Now the Congo is facing not only COVID-19, but this new disease that has already claimed lives.

We also recommend: New Ebola case reported just before WHO declared end of pandemic

Until now six new cases of Ebola have been reported in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and four deaths from the disease, according to The Telegraph. The cases were located in the Équateur Province, and were confirmed by the local governor Bobo Boloko Bolumbu.

“The laboratory has informed us that all the deaths analyzed since May 18 were caused by the Ebola virus. However for more precision the samples were sent to the INRB [la organización nacional de investigación médica del Congo] for quality control ”Bolubu commented.

Faced with the new outbreak of this highly contagious disease, the ruler recommended that the inhabitants remain calm and follow the recommended hygiene and safety measures by the health authorities.

“I asked the population to remain calm and continue to respect hygienic measures, wash their hands regularly with soap and water, do not wave hands or have contact with sick people or those who have died due to fevers and bleeding.”

In addition Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, confirmed the new outbreak of the disease in the Congo.

A new #Ebola outbreak detected in western #DRC, near Mbandaka, Équateur province. @MinSanteRDC you have identified 6 cases, of which 4 people have died. The country is also in final phase of battling Ebola in eastern DRC, # COVID19 & the world’s largest measles outbreak. – Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (@DrTedros) June 1, 2020

“The outbreak is a reminder that COVID-19 is not the only threat to their health that people face. WHO will continue to monitor and respond to health emergencies, ”wrote the organization’s leader.

.