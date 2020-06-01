GENEVA – The number of COVID-19 cases in the world reached 5.93 million this Sunday, confirmed the World Health Organization, which also certified a new record of new daily infections (115,000 in the past 24 hours).

The death toll from the pandemic rises to 367,166, of which more than 180,000 have occurred on the European continent and nearly 160,000 on the American, according to data from the Geneva-based body.

America remains the region with the most cases (2.74 million), while Europe, the continent where the contagion chart experiences the clearest decline, totals 2.14 million contagions, and the Middle East, in third place, exceeded half a million.

The United States, Brazil and Russia are the countries with the highest number of cases, and the situation in India is also a concern, which went from eighth to seventh place with more than 180,000 infections.

Data from national health networks indicate that recovered patients worldwide rise to 2.76 million, still slightly less than half, while the seriously or critically ill remain one day at around 53,000, a 2 percent of active cases.

The woman was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April at the nursing home where she has lived for seven years.

This Sunday, mosques across the Middle East were reopened as some containment measures were lifted due to the coronavirus, while in countries like India and Colombia the number of infections is still on the rise.

In Paris, unions on Saturday ignored a measure preventing large gatherings to express their support for migrant workers. Police used tear gas to disperse crowds and said the march was prohibited for health reasons.

Hong Kong police have used tear gas, pepper spray and rubber bullets to break up the protests in recent weeks. The ban on gatherings of more than eight people lasted until June 4, when the 1989 Chinese military offensive against pro-democracy protesters in Tiananmen Square in Beijing is recalled.

The situation worsened on Sunday in India, where new daily cases exceeded 8,000 for the first time and an additional 193 deaths were reported. The country will lift some containment restrictions for shops and public transport on Monday, although the subway and schools will remain closed.

In Saudi Arabia, thousands of mosques reopened on Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but Islam’s holiest site in Mecca remains closed. In Jerusalem, crowds of the faithful waited to enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Many wore masks and awaited temperature checks upon entry.

For her part, the Mayor of Bogotá, Claudia López, announced the total closure for 14 days of the Kennedy neighborhood, located in the southwest of the capital of Colombia and with almost 1.5 million inhabitants, due to the high rate of contagion of the coronavirus registered there . The area has reported more than 2,500 infections and hospitals are reaching their limit.

Elite sporting events will resume in England starting Monday, but without spectators.

Pope Francis advised to stop pessimism. During mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to commemorate Pentecost Sunday, the pontiff noted a tendency to say that “nothing will return as before.” Thinking that guarantees that “the only thing that will certainly not return is hope,” he said.

“Our actions have been very destructive,” he said, referring to humans.

RUSSIA REPORTS ABOUT 8,500 CONTACTS A WEEK

Russia is on the verge of reaching 400,000 cases of COVID-19 with a daily increase of between 8,000 and 9,000 new patients from a week ago and an increasingly clear trend towards a reduction in transmission rates.

According to data released by the operational center to fight the pandemic, the total number of infections during the last day amounted to 396,575 in 83 Russian regions, after the detection of 8,952 new cases. Of these, 3,747 patients (41%) are asymptomatic.

In total, 167,469 people have been discharged, approximately one in three of the total infected and at least 4,555 have died.

The situation in Moscow, the main focus of the pandemic in the country, is gradually improving to give prominence to the Russian regions.

In other events in the Asia-Pacific region, around 400 German managers and workers and their families have begun to return to China aboard charter flights as multinational companies in the world’s second-largest economy seek to resume operations.

Randy Serrano has the information.

The German Chamber of Commerce in China organized a couple of flights from Frankfurt to the Chinese business centers of Tianjin and Shanghai in cooperation with the German diplomatic missions and the Lufthansa airline.

They were the first repatriation flights from Europe to China for foreign citizens. China has largely banned the entry of all foreigners due to the coronavirus pandemic. More than 5,200 German companies operate in China and employ more than one million people.

Most offices, shops, and restaurants have reopened and almost the entire country is wearing face masks in public, but the economic impact of months of confinement in most of the country has left millions unemployed and, combined with a worsening of trade dispute with the United States and falling global demand, it is unclear how many jobs will return.

The central Hubei province announced on Friday more than twenty measures to revive the local economy, including a shopping festival in June, speeding up the issuance of housing loans, financial support for travel agencies and subsidies for the purchase of vehicles.

China reported four new confirmed cases of coronavirus on Saturday, all from abroad and no new deaths. Only 63 people remain under treatment and another 401 were under isolation and monitoring. China has reported a total of 4,634 deaths among 82,999 cases since the virus was first detected in the central industrial city of Wuhan.

These are the most common forms of scams that victims have reported during the pandemic.

For its part, South Korea reported 39 new cases of coronaviruses on Saturday, most of them in the densely populated area of ​​Seoul, where officials have linked dozens of infections to warehouse workers. Figures from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in South Korea raised national totals to 11,441 confirmed cases and 269 deaths.

Centers director Jeong Eun-kyeong said on Friday that at least 102 infections were related to workers at a huge warehouse operated by Coupang, a local e-commerce giant that has seen orders rise during the epidemic.

The company has been criticized for not implementing adequate preventive measures, such as applying a safe distance between employees. The virus has been detected on hard hats, laptops, keyboards and other equipment shared by workers. The resurgence of infections has alarmed authorities, as millions of children have returned to classes across the country.

.