This Monday, May 4, the World Health Organization (WHO) rejected the government’s versions of United States which point to the coronavirus causing COVID-19 originated in a laboratory of China by affirming that said pathogen “has an animal origin”.

“The coronavirus circulates in an ancestral way among the bats, is something we know based on the genetic sequence of this virus. What we need to understand is what has been the animal that acted as an intermediary, that is, it was infected by bats and transmitted it to humans, “he said. Maria Van Kerkhoveboss of Department of Emerging Diseases of the who.

Last days the American President, Donald trump, accused that the SARS CoV-2 coronavirus was created in a laboratory Wuhan, entity where the first epidemic outbreak happened, claim that was sustained by the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who revealed that the government has “an enormous amount of evidence” of this.

.

“Of all the evidence we have seen of all the genetic sequences that are available, and I think there are more than 15,000, this virus has a natural origin,” he reiterated. Van Kerkhove.

Likewise, the executive director of the who for Health Emergencies, Mike Ryan, noted that United States So far it has not shared with the organization the alleged evidence it claims to have.

“From our perspective this is speculative and like any evidence-based organization, we would very much like to receive any information regarding the origin of the virus,” he added.

With information from EFE

