WHO rejects booster doses until COVID-19 vaccination reaches the world

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers that, for the moment, booster doses are not necessary for the population vaccinated against COVID-19 and asks pharmaceutical companies and governments to prioritize immunizing people at risk of the countries that have not yet been able to immunize the entire population at risk.

COVAX, the mechanism for the equitable sharing of vaccines, will distribute 110 million doses of Sinopharm and Sinovac.

“The global gap in the supply of COVID-19 vaccine is hugely uneven. Some countries and regions are asking for millions of booster doses, before other countries have had supplies to vaccinate their health workers and the most vulnerable.” said the Organization’s director general, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Gebreyesus.

So far, four countries have announced booster programs, and WHO estimates that if 11 rich or middle-income countries give their populations a third dose, an additional 800 million vaccines would be required.

“At this time, there is no scientific evidence that reinforcements are needed now. We have seen an increase in infections, but not in deaths and hospitalizations. Maybe after two or three years, yes, but there is no indication that they will be needed after six months, ”explained the Organization’s chief scientist, Soumya Swaminathan. “It is a decision that must be based on science, not because a company declares that its vaccine must be boosted,” added the specialist.

The priority, insisted Dr. Tedros, should be “vaccinate those who have not received any dose or protection.

“Instead of Moderna and Pfizer prioritizing the supply of vaccine boosters to countries with relatively high population coverage, we need them to go all out to channel supply to COVAX, the Vaccine Procurement Task Force. in Africa and in developing countries, which have very low vaccine coverage, “he said.

Dr. Tedros asked the companies to assign their patents to be able to increase the production of vaccines, as AstraZeneca has done, whose vaccines will also begin to be produced in Japan and Australia, in addition to Europe, South Korea and India.

The World Health Organization does not currently consider a reminder dose of the COVID-19 vaccine necessary for those people who have already received the planned doses of their vaccines. (Photo: UNICEF / PAHO / Karina Zambrana)

The Delta variant is already present in 104 countries

The CEO reported that deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic are on the rise again, after 10 weeks of declines.

“The Delta variant is spreading around the world at a breakneck rate, causing a new spike in COVID-19 cases and deaths,” Tedros said, noting that the variant first detected in India has already been found in more from 104 countries.

“We have to decide what our priority is. What part of ‘this is a global crisis’ are we not understanding? This is still a global crisis,” added Mike Ryan, WHO’s director of emergencies. “Right now, we are condemning hundreds of millions of people to have no protection,” he said. “We will look back with anger, and we will look back with shame.”

Agreement with Sinopharm to distribute 110 million doses

Gavi, the alliance for vaccines, has signed a long-term agreement with Chinese manufacturers Sinopharm and Sinovac for the supply of their COVID-19 vaccines through the COVAX mechanism.

Thanks to this agreement, COVAX will have immediate access to up to 110 million doses of the vaccines until the end of 2021, according to a statement from Gavi.

The Sinopharm vaccine entered the WHO emergency use list in May. The advance purchase agreement includes up to 60 million doses that will be available from July to October 2021. Also included is the option to buy another 60 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 50 million more doses in the first half of 2022, if necessary.

The agreement with Sinovac includes 50 million doses that will be available between July and September 2021. In addition, Gavi has the option to buy another 150 million doses in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 180 million more doses in the first half of 2022. .

The COVAX Allocation Framework will determine the dose allocations to the COVAX participating countries taking into account access, preparation, supply to date, operational aspects and other parameters, reported UNICEF, one of the agencies, which distributes the vaccines.

This is the seventh agreement that has been reached to supply the initiative that seeks the equitable distribution of vaccines. Previously, they were signed with the Serum Institute of India, Pfizer, AstraZeneca, Human Vaccine, Moderna and Janssen.

The updated global supply forecast for COVAX shows that, thanks to various agreements with manufacturers, as well as donations from oversupplied countries, the facility is on track to deliver more than 2 billion doses by early 2022. Of these, 1.8 billion doses funded entirely by donors will be available to the 92 low-income participants. (Source: UN News)