WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom noted that neither WHO nor Covid-19 “distinguish between rich and poor countries, large and small.”

The director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus regretted the decision from President Donald Trump’s suspend funding from the United States to the UN agency.

At a press conference, Tedros stated that the WHO continues to work with the same “creed” with which it was founded by world leaders to defend the right to health, and for this reason “we regret the decision of the US president to suspend the financing of The OMS”.

“The United States has long been a generous friend of WHO and we hope it continues to be so,” he added, recalling that the organization not only works to fight the coronavirus, but also works to combat “polio, measles, malaria, Ebola, HIV, tuberculosis, malnutrition, cancer, diabetes” and many other diseases and ailments.

The head of the WHO recalled that “the Covid-19 does not distinguish between rich and poor countries, big and small ”and neither does the WHO.

“This is a time for all of us to stand together in our common fight against a common threat. When we are divided, the coronavirus takes advantage of the gaps between us ”, warned Tedros Adhanom.

When the time comes, he pointed out, “WHO’s management in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic will be reviewed by member states and existing independent bodies to guarantee the transparency and accountability“

“Without a doubt, areas for improvement will be identified and there will be lessons to be learned,” he admitted, but he said, “for us now. our goal, my goal, is to stop the coronavirus and save lives“

Tedros Adhanom indicated that the WHO is reviewing the impact the US withdrawal of funding may have on its work And he announced that he will work with his partners to “fill any financial gap” that may arise and “guarantee that our work is not interrupted.”

Trump announced on Tuesday the suspension of funding to the WHO while carrying out a “review of the role” that the agency has played in the coronavirus pandemic, while accusing the agency of “covering up” the disease.

I mean