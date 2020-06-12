GENEVA – The director of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warned on Monday that the coronavirus pandemic is worsening, even as the situation in Europe shows improvement.

At a press conference, Tedros noted that about 75% of the cases reported to the WHO on Sunday came from 10 countries in the Americas and Southeast Asia.

He also indicated that in nine of the last 10 days, more than 100,000 new cases have been reported, and that the 136,000 cases reported on Sunday represent the highest daily number so far.

Global cases of COVID-19 reached 6.93 million on Monday.

Tedros said that most countries in Africa still register an increase in cases, and that they include new geographic areas, although most countries on the continent have less than 1,000 cases.

“At the same time, we are encouraged that several countries are showing positive signs,” said Tedros. “In these countries, the biggest threat now is complacency.”

On the other hand, the WHO had pointed out hours before that it still believes that the spread of the coronavirus by asymptomatic people is rare, despite the warning from several experts around the world that such infections are more frequent and probably explain why the pandemic has been so difficult to contain.

Maria Van Kerkhove, a WHO epidemiologist for COVID-19, said at a press conference on Monday that many countries report cases of transmission from asymptomatic people or those without clinical signs. But he stressed that, requesting more details about such cases, many of them turned out to have mild or unusual symptoms.

Although health authorities in several countries, including those in Great Britain and the United States, have warned that COVID-19 spreads among asymptomatic people, the WHO has stated that this type of infection is not a generator of the pandemic and probably they represent only 6% of the spread, at most.

Numerous studies have hinted that the virus spreads through asymptomatic people, but many times these are anecdotal or model-based reports.

Van Kerkhove added that, based on data provided by authorities in several countries, when asymptomatic COVID-19 infections are tracked over a long period to see if they spread the disease, there are very few cases of spread.

“We are constantly reviewing this data and trying to get more information from countries to really answer this question,” he said. “It is still unusual for asymptomatic individuals to actually infect someone.”

