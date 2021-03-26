WHO recommends that pregnant women get vaccinated and defines what dose they should receive

A pregnant woman receives the Pfizer vaccine in Israel (Photo: JACK GUEZ via AFP via Getty Images)

The World Health Organization has positioned itself in favor of vaccinating pregnant women to prevent coronavirus. Despite the doubts that existed in this regard, the highest health body has given its particular green light, although it has done so with limitations.

The WHO only recommends that pregnant women receive doses of one of the four vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Janssen). Of these, the first three mark a two-dose regimen, while the last and most recent, from Janssen, only requires a puncture. The criteria of the organization leaves out, for the moment, other vaccines, such as the Russian Sputnik.

“There are no specific reasons that put the health of pregnant women at risk,” WHO officials explained at a conference on the issue.

In addition, they especially recommend that the anti-covid drug be administered when women in condition work in healthcare settings or suffer from chronic diseases such as diabetes or hypertension.

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.