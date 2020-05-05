The WHO recommended that countries have samples from patients with suspected pneumonia from the end of 2019, and analyze them to identify possible cases of COVID-19.

Those countries that have samples from patients with suspicious pneumonia from the end of 2019 should analyze them to identify possible cases of coronavirus COVID-19 even earlier than China report this new disease, recommended a spokesman for the World Health Organization (who).

“It would be of great importance that all countries with unspecified cases of pneumonia in December, or even in November, they carry out tests, and some are already doing it, “the WHO spokesperson stressed at a press conference, Christian lindmeier.

The spokesman thus reacted to medical reports from France and United States that identified possible cases of COVID-19 in those territories as early as December, although China it did not notify WHO of cases of the new coronavirus until the last day of last year.

These cases “give us a clearer vision” of the pandemic, stressed Lindmeier, who considered it essential that these types of studies continue “to better understand the potential of contagion of COVID-19“

The spokesperson stressed that it would not be unusual for the coronavirus to be out of China at such an early date, “since the first cases of the disease They date back to the beginning of December and it is possible that some of the infected traveled from Wuhan (city where it originated) to other countries ”.

Lindmeier added that it is standard practice for many doctors to save samples of patients with suspicious pneumonia, precisely to be able to carry out tests later, before possible outbreaks of new diseases.

