WHO recommends Roche and Sanofi drugs to reduce risk of death from COVID-19

By John Miller

ZURICH, Jul 6 (.) – The World Health Organization on Tuesday recommended the use of Roche’s Actemra and Sanofi’s Kevzara, corticosteroid drugs for arthritis, for COVID-19 patients after data about 11,000 patients showed that they reduced the risk of death.

A WHO group evaluating therapies concluded that treating severe and critical COVID patients with so-called interleukin-6 antagonists that block inflammation “reduces the risk of death and the need for mechanical ventilation.”

According to the WHO analysis, the risk of dying within 28 days for patients receiving one of the corticosteroid arthritis medications such as dexamethasone is 21%, compared with an assumed risk of 25% among those receiving standard care. For every 100 of those patients, four more will survive, the WHO said.

In addition, the risk of reaching mechanical ventilation or dying was 26% for those who received the drugs and corticosteroids, compared with 33% for those who received standard care. The WHO said that means that for every 100 of those patients, seven more will survive without mechanical ventilation.

“We have updated our clinical care treatment guide to reflect this latest development,” said Janet Diaz, WHO Health Emergencies Officer.

The analysis covered 10,930 patients, of whom 6,449 received one of the drugs and 4,481 received standard care or a placebo. It was conducted with King’s College London, the University of Bristol, University College London and Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust and was published Tuesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

The US Food and Drug Administration last week issued an emergency use approval for Actemra for COVID-19. That’s after its unapproved use in the pandemic increased sales by about a third to about $ 3 billion in 2020.

Continue reading the story

Kevzara’s sales increased 30% last year, Sanofi reported.

Still, testing Actemra and Kevzara for COVID-19 patients involved trial and error, as several flaws emerged when companies tested the drugs on different groups of patients.

The WHO also called for more to be done to boost access to such drugs in lower-income countries now facing a surge in COVID-19 cases and variants of the virus, along with inadequate supplies of vaccines.

“Those are the people these drugs need to reach,” Diaz said.

(Reporting by John Miller in Zurich and Emma Farge in Geneva; Edited in Spanish by Janisse Huambachano)