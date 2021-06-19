WHO recommendation that women should never drink alcohol criticized

The World Health Organization (WHO) is on everyone’s lips after multiple criticisms against this institution after a situation that came to light last Tuesday, June 15, when it was published its Global Action Plan on alcohol, which suggests that women should not consume alcoholic beverages.

In the document it is stated that there should be “prevention of alcohol consumption among pregnant women and women of childbearing age.

The WHO states in the publication that prenatal alcohol exposure is one of the “most dramatic manifestations of harm to people who do not drink” and leads to the development of fetal alcohol spectrum disorders.

Also, in another part of the draft, the WHO states that alcohol consumption contributed to 0.7 million deaths of women worldwide in 2016, more than triple the number of men, 2.3 million, who died from the same factor in the same year.

The criticisms come mainly from the British Pregnancy Advisory Service (BPAS), assuring that what is proclaimed by the WHO means “a risk to women’s rights that has been so hard to achieve”.

“It is extremely disturbing to see the World Health Organization jeopardize the hard-won rights of women by trying to control their bodies and their choices in this way,” said Clare Murphy, Executive Director of BPAS.

“By treating all women – for 40 years of their lives – as little more than recipients, the WHO reduces women to little more than their reproductive capacities,” adds Murphy.

BPAS, which is a UK charity advocating for affordable services for women to prevent unwanted pregnancies, notes that there is still no consensus on whether low or medium alcohol consumption during pregnancy can be harmful to the fetus.

However, the National Health Service of that country (NHS, its acronym in English), does establish that its consumption during pregnancy poses a risk to the baby, especially when it is consumed in large quantities and therefore, there is no level “Safe” of proven consumption.

But BPAS, in Murphy’s voice, indicate that the WHO plan is not entirely adequate.

“The narrative that women must be prevented from posing a risk to fetuses – even those that do not exist – is used around the world to monitor and criminalize women who make decisions during pregnancy. A global organization like the WHO should recognize the power that these dangerous messages have on the behavior of women, and should be more attentive to the impact of these statements. We urge you to review this document urgently, “he said.

According to the WHO, several rounds of consultations will take place before finalizing the action plan. This is a first draft of that plan.

“The overarching goal of WHO’s public health work on alcohol is to protect health and prevent illnesses resulting from its harmful use. The current draft of the WHO global action plan does not recommend abstinence for all women of childbearing age. However, it does seek to raise awareness about the serious consequences that alcohol consumption can have during pregnancy, even when it is not yet known. ”, Confirms the organization.

You are interested in:

Alcoholism: a study assures that quitting alcohol addiction is easier with age

Here’s what you need to know about alcohol consumption and diabetes