The trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ made by Christopher Nolan brought us a new way of seeing the genre of superheroes, in addition to showing us one of the perhaps most beloved villains in cinema, we refer to Joker, which was masterfully interpreted by Heath Ledger, which departed somewhat from his version in the comics, but gave it a much more realistic touch and despite the fact that his past was not revealed, some fans claim to have discovered part of his story, claiming that Joker was a war veteran .

The origin of the Joker has been one of the greatest mysteries within DC Comics, since although several origins of this character have been given, it has not been affirmed that any of these is the real one and in the case of this version of Heath Ledger they followed the same line of not knowing the true past of the character or even the origin of his scars.

This version of ‘The Dark Knight’ much more chaotic has caused a large number of theories, but perhaps the most accurate tells us that Joker was a war veteran, same that could explain many things regarding their motivations and abilities.

Although this theory began with a dialogue at the beginning of the film, where two of the bank robbers comment on Joker, where they mention that “use makeup to intimidate, like war paint”; apart from this point some points begin to develop, where they affirm that reality suffers Post traumatic stress, something very common in people who have been in a war and perhaps their scars are part of some type of torture.

Another point of this theory mentions that he has a perfect knowledge of the use of high-powered weapons and explosives as if he had military training, in addition to being a perfect strategist, because although he claims not to have a plan, he always has it. and it seems to go one step ahead of the police and Batman.

We can also see that Joker is posing as a police officer at some point, that is, he knows his behavior perfectly and understands how they will act. in a moment of crisis, which makes him be prepared for any situation that may arise.

Although this is only a theory, it seems to fit very well with the personality of this villain, because not everyone has that kind of knowledge, but maybe only Chistopher Nolan He took some inspiration to develop his motivations and actions.