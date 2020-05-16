May 15, 2020 | 6:55 pm

The World Health Organization will launch a collaborative data exchange protocol and reports on the findings around COVID-19, which will be open to unlimited consultation by researchers and countries.

It is a step that WHO considers essential to facilitate the finding of solutions to the pandemic simultaneously and equitably among the different affected countries.

In these extraordinary circumstances we have to unleash the full power of science to deliver evolutionary, usable innovations that benefit everyone, everywhere, at the same time.

said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General during a virtual conference in Geneva.

The information available will not be limited to clinical trials, but should also include observational studies, operational investigations, systematic surveillance and information about the virus and its genetic sequences, as well as the supervision of disease control programs.

Given the abundant unanswered questions about the COVID-19 virus reservoir and the transmission, consequences, and manifestations of the disease it causes, our goal is to encourage all researchers to release their data as quickly as possible. and widely possible. With this immediate online publication protocol, we are providing another means of immediate and worldwide access to information of interest

WHO indicated in a press release.

The open exchange of information has already had effects, for example at the beginning of the pandemic when, thanks to the publication of complete sequences of the virus genome, infections could be diagnosed in the early stages of the epidemiological emergency.

There is also the antecedent of Ebola, according to the WHO, when deficiencies in the mechanisms for data exchange forced the issue of access to information “to the forefront of the global health agenda”, which is why in 2015 it was agreed on the need to openly exchange data and results, especially in the context of public health emergencies.

“With this immediate online publishing protocol, we are providing another means of immediate and worldwide access to information of interest. When they present their studies to ‘COVID 19 Open’, the researchers are making their data known while satisfying their need to maintain authorship, document precedence and facilitate international scientific cooperation in responding to this emergency, ”he stressed.

With information from .