Who preserves the legacy of the video game? Trailer of ‘Arcadeology’

The 80s and 90s defined a “golden age” of the arcade in Spain, which we are now reliving in a multitude of events and activities around the classic video game. But who is in charge of preserving this cultural legacy in our country? Who is tackling this recovery work for arcade machines?

‘Arcadeology‘follows in the footsteps of the Valencian association Arcade Vintage, a pioneer in the field of arcade restoration, and responsible, during the months of filming this documentary, for the creation of the first Video Game Museum in Spain (Ibi, Alicante).

A journey in the search for arcade machines completed with a selection of in-depth interviews with the main experts and popularizers in the sector, such as David Martínez (editor-in-chief of Hobby Consolas); Lara Isabel Rodríguez (communicator and eSports teacher); Salvador Espín (Marvel cartoonist and game character designer); Eduardo Cruz (reverse engineering); María Jesús Morillo (technical deputy director of the National Library of Spain); Miguel Ángel Horna (member of the MAME Team); Toni Piedrabuena (3D games); Víctor Tobar (Games & Symphonies) or Antonio Runa (host of La Órbita de Endor). The testimonies of associations in this field are also reflected, such as Arcade Vintage (Videogame Museum), Arcade.Cat (Barcelona), Arpa (Zaragoza) and Arcade Planet (Seville).

Likewise, they complete the contents of ‘Arcadeology‘the experiences of our video game creators, such as Locomalito (Juan Antonio Becerra) and Gryzor87 (Javier García), Juan Peralta (Flynns Arcade), Ferrán Montesinos (Radin Games) or Xavier Arrebola (Gaelco).

According to its screenwriter and director, “We are able to understand the importance of preserving our cultural legacy, and the importance, in this sense, of preserving and restoring a film, a painting, or any other work of art that defines our culture. However Many still find it difficult to understand that part of this cultural heritage is also defined by video games that we must protect. If we lose the machines that hosted the first Pac-Man, Mario Bros, the Space Invaders, or other pioneering characters of the recreational ones, we will be losing – as happened with the first sketches of celluloid, or many of the old paintings, a capital part of our history “.

“The main objective of ‘Arcadeology’ is to highlight this need, making known the interesting, and very necessary, work of recovery of arcade machines carried out by the members of the Arcade Vintage association, as well as emphasizing the importance of the conformation of the first Videogame Museum in Spain, which they themselves will carry out in the town of IBI (Alicante). A cultural milestone, which places the Valencian Community at the head of this medium, along with other countries such as Germany (Computerspiele Museum, in Berlin) or France (Musée du Jeu Vidéo in Paris) “.

“To understand the relevance of this phenomenon within the Spanish cultural framework, we will contrast the trajectory of this association, with the history of the Spanish arcade during its” golden age “(80s and 90s), and its current situation (2013- 2019), at which time it is reviving a boom, as a cultural and entertainment phenomenon, throughout the country. “

‘Arcadeology‘, whose two official trailers you can see below, will be released in Spanish cinemas on July 30.

