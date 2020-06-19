WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press conference in Geneva, Switzerland.

The first hundreds of millions of doses of COVID-19 vaccines may be available by the end of the year. to be applied to the most vulnerable people, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Thursday.

The UN agency indicated that this perspective is being worked on, with a view to achieving 2 billion doses by the end of 2021., because there is a race against the clock of pharmaceutical companies to find the vaccine.

« We are working with the perspective that we will have a couple of hundred million doses by the end of the year, if we are very optimistic « , said WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

« We hope that by the end of 2021 we will have 2 billion doses of one to three effective vaccines to distribute worldwide, » he said, although he stressed that it is a probability, since until now there is no proven vaccine.

The researchers are working on more than 200 possible vaccines in the world, ten of which are already in the clinical trial of testing between humans.

« If they are lucky, there will be one or two possible vaccine candidates by the end of the year », indicated in a telematic press conference.

UK, China and USA lead race for COVID-19 vaccine

The priority will be those who are in the first line of risk, as doctors and police, as well as those most vulnerable to disease, who are elderly and diabetics, to which is added people exposed in high transmission areas such as slums.

« You have to start with the most vulnerable and then progressively vaccinate more people, » said Swaminathan.

At the end of May, the heads of the pharmaceutical industry expressed that they believe in the possibility of a vaccine before 2021, but stressed that the challenge is enormous, since the world would require two doses of vaccine per person, or 15,000 million vaccines, according to calculations.

Moreover, WHO held last Tuesday the announcement of British researchers on the conclusion that dexamethasone -a drug from the steroid family- Significantly reduces mortality in severely covid-19 patients.

« It is the first proven treatment that reduces mortality in patients suffering from covid-19 under the assistance of oxygen or respirator, » said the director general of the body, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, in a statement.

« This is good news and I congratulate the British government, the University of Oxford and the many hospitals and patients in the UK who have contributed to this life-saving scientific advance.« He added.

Specifically, the study determined that the treatment, based on low doses of this medicine, managed to reduce to a third the deaths of those patients who were connected to artificial respirators, and in a fifth those of those who needed oxygen but had not reached that critical situation.

For those patients connected to mechanical ventilators, Dexamethasone reduced the risk of death from 40 to 28%, while in the case of patients who required oxygen, the treatment reduced the risk of death from 25 to 20%. . The study did not appear to help those who had mild symptoms and did not need outside help to breathe..

