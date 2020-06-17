The WHO noted that research has shown that the use of hydroxychloroquine “does not reduce the mortality of patients with COVID-19”

The World Health Organization (WHO) announced the definitive end of clinical trials with hydroxychloroquine in the treatment of patients with COVID-19, two days after its use was revoked in United States, one of the countries that had bet the most on this drug.

Based on evidence published by trials Solidarity (sponsored by WHO) and Recovery (carried out by the University of Oxford), we have concluded that testing with hydroxychloroquine will be discontinued, “he said Ana Maria Henao, director of the Action Plan for Research and Development of the organism.

The Colombian expert stressed, at a press conference, that the two investigations have shown that the use of hydroxychloroquine “does not reduce the mortality of patients with COVID-19 ″.

The WHO already stopped hydroxychloroquine trials in late May and early June, after a study was published in the journal “The Lancet“Who warned of an increase in the mortality of patients treated with this drug, but resumed them after three of the four authors of the article retracted.

Coinciding with the resumption, the Recovery trials of the Oxford University They then published their own conclusions, which stated that hydroxychloroquine treatment had not reported benefits to patients studied for their part, which increased confusion around the drug.

This Monday, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revoked its authorization for the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine in severe patients with COVID-19, also concluding that it was not being effective.

Hydroxychloroquine is a medicine used for decades in patients with malaria and of rheumatic conditions.

During the days when WHO stopped its trials, it continued to be widely used in Brazil and the United States, the two countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases.

The end of the trials coincides with the discovery, also by the University of Oxford, that the use of dexamethasone can greatly reduce the mortality of seriously ill of COVID-19, a finding that WHO has celebrated as a major step forward in the fight against the pandemic.

