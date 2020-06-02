An opinion on the terrible way of communicating an exclusive and the (null) control of the expectations of the fans.

I am impartial when it comes to informing you about video games on a daily basis, but like all lovers of our favorite hobby I havemy special loveto certain brands. Those of you who know me know thatSega is one of them, so I’m sure I won’t catch any of you by surprise if I recognize you in the3DHouse. Hence, beyond the mere fact of information itself, I am amazed at the ways ofZenji Nishikawa, a Famitsu journalist, when explaining that he has a “Sega revolutionary exclusive” at the height of the presentation of PS5 a year ago on Wired in the pages of his magazine for Thursday. It is not a question of assessing how important the first editorial content was about the new generation of Sony; it is that any news about new hardware from any of the main leaders in the sector is news of enormous magnitude always, and the comparisons with the present case, give me,they are going to be hateful.

Unrealistic expectations have been raised on social mediaWhat amazes me is that, whatever the new revolutionary Sega announcement is, it is difficult to live up to the expectations of what the firm is up to, and if there is something that amazes me even more, it is thatSega can afford the duck of disappointmentof the hypothetical ad… without the firm saying a word about the magnitude of its next ad! The main culprits in the situation? First, Nishikawa himself. Second, the hoaxes that are running over the network. Third, the way in which many media have dealt with the news and the hoaxes after the fact. A confidentiality agreement is based on the relationship between companies and journalists, and prevents sensitive information from being outside the control of the firm that gives up its exclusive rights. The content that we will see on Thursday, by the words of Nishikawa a few days ago,it’s totally out of Sega’s controlAnd those of the blue brand can do little to calm the situation: the snowball has been rolling down the slope for four days.

The rumor of a possible collaboration of SEGA and Microsoft got to run.

The hoaxes have not helped. The feverish minds of petty media and the ever-passionate opinion-makers of social media have raised unrealistic expectations. Could it be that Xbox Series X is going to have a Japanese premiere sponsored by Sega? By power … but if they have hit it, it will be by chance, not because there is only one real clue that leads to thinking abouta collaboration between Microsoft and Segathat is already denied. Do you know what the problem is? That there is no more melodramatic user in the video game industry than the Sega fan. We are talking about the eternal martyr from whom the Dreamcast was taken, who was not allowed to continue the Shenmue saga and who believes that the industry has turned Sonic and his followers into the punching-ball of the industry without reason.They have a flat chest from the blows that have been givenin the last 20 years. The impact of a disappointing news on June 4 is going to be tremendous for them, do not hesitate, and they are going to fight tooth and nail on social networks who are discussed.

There is no more melodramatic user in the video game industry than the Sega fanFinally, I think notmany means we have been fine explaining the situation. Lowering expectations, limiting the news and not speculating has not been a line followed by many, which has ended up adding fuel to the fire of the speculator. Nor is it quoted that there will be cynical and forgiven tones towards Sega by many journalists as soon as the news is released. I only hope professionalism if a disappointing news is given and remember thathere Sega has said very little, and that if we have swallowed a disappointing news from Famitsu, we will not pay with the one that has not been to blame for the ways of both.

