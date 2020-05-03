The ministers of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Cármen Lúcia and Gilmar Mendes defended the freedom of the press and regretted the attacks on journalists from Estadão this Sunday, 3. “Those who transgress and offend press freedom, offend the Constitution, democracy and Brazilian citizenship “, said Cármen Lúcia. The magistrates participated in a live broadcast of the Brasiliense Institute of Public Law (IDP) that discussed the law in Covid-19 times.

The assault on each journalist is an assault on freedom of expression and democracy itself, said Minister Gilmar Mendes. “This must be clear and must be repudiated,” added the magistrate.

On Sunday, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro attacked the team of Estadão that accompanied a pro-government demonstration in Brasilia. The photographer Dida Sampaio he recorded images of the president in front of the Planalto Palace ramp, at the Esplanada dos Ministérios, in a restricted area for the press when he was attacked.

“I regret the initial information, which was brought here, that there was an assault on journalists on a day as significant for the press as it is today. It is unacceptable, it is inexplicable that we still have citizens who did not understand that the role of a press professional it is the role that guarantees that each one of us can be free “, said Cármen Lúcia. “We are therefore, when we speak of freedom of expression and of the press, specifically, in the field of freedoms, without which there is no respect for dignities. There is no dignity in the absence of freedom, and there is no way to exercise freedom without being informed about it. what is going on around us, that concerns us, that concerns another. “

‘Virtual militias’

The STF minister also classified virtual militias as “absolutely illegal” and said that – despite being “undemocratic” – robots are being employed to influence the political debate in digital environments. “All over the world, we are seeing fascism getting close, but it doesn’t come in the traditional way, it comes with robots, they become enthralled in spaces that we don’t even notice.”

On Sunday, supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro made a protest against ministers of the Supreme Court, among them Alexandre de Moraes – who suspended the appointment of Alexandre Ramage to the head of the Federal Police and is the rapporteur of a process that investigates the use of robots and fake news – and the President of the Court, Minister Dias Toffoli.

According to Cármen Lúcia, “it was not known until very recently whether it was someone on the other side or if there was the possibility of having a little robot at the service – which always seemed to me – of anti-democracy, fascism, authoritarianism and dictatorship. They are the ones who want to use machines because they cannot count on people “.

According to the minister, “the dictator doesn’t like people, he likes a whip, he likes machines. He rules the machine and breaks it if he doesn’t do what he wants”. The minister also quoted the lyrics of the song “Disparada”, by Geraldo Vandré and Théo de Barros: “We brand cattle, but people are different”.

