Coronavirus: Latin America does not produce medicines, it imports them. Tool for governments to access fairer and more equitable purchases

UN, best drug purchases in LA

Regeneration, June 15, 2020. In a virtual press conference, the United Nations presented the Regional Observatory of Drug Prices to promote more equitable and fair government purchases in Latin America.

The objective of this tool is to compare prices between different sources and establish a range of fair prices.

In addition to foster transparency and promote accountability in the 21 countries in the region that provide data to the observatory.

Even It will serve to make visible the way in which spending on medicines reactive to the coronavirus is exerted.

It will also allow to locate where public spending is being invested to guarantee the supply of medicines and medical supplies.

The observatory tracks data open to 286 drugs, of which 124 are critical to tackle COVID-19 throughout the region.

Furthermore it was said of monitor 20 thousand market transactions, in order to ensure fair prices.

Strong pressures

“The entities that have to buy medicines at the moment are under enormous pressure,” Fabrizio Feliciani said on Monday, director for Latin America and the Caribbean of the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS).

The tool, which he said will allow public buyers to identify the best drug costs in the market.

Further, He urged the countries of the region to promote more equitable and fair government purchases.

“It is now where it has to be shown that effectively the public sector can be effective and efficient and respond to the needs of the neediest populations.”

Fairer and more equitable purchases

According to the executive secretary of the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac), Alicia Bárcena, It was the Mexican chancellor, Marcelo Ebrard, who proposed to the organization the creation of such an observatory.

He indicated that in Latin America there are vested interests in the acquisition of this type of products because “We do not produce medicines or supplies, but we import them” and This has led to cases of corruption in the purchases of institutions.

Bárcena pointed out that, in general, in the region prior to the health emergency, there was social unrest towards governments.

In addition, he said: “and a lack of public confidence and that is a very deep issue. “