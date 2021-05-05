Who needs friends when you have followers? Trailer for ‘Sweat’

After competing in the Official Sections of the Cannes Festival and the Seville European Film Festival, ‘Sweat’ by Magnus von Horn will be released in Spanish cinemas by Elamedia Estudios on May 21st.

‘Sweat’ can be described as the loneliness of the background influencer, the alienated and desperate reverse of energy smoothies, designer sports outfits, unboxing and motivational messages. We follow Sylwia, the Polish Patry Jordan, for three days after the moment when a fissure opens in her pastel-hued fitness fiction: a disjointed confession on Instagram in which she admits how lonely her life is. Because virality has a price.

Its director has been based to build the central character of the film in a real woman. About her, she thinks that she is her own boss and her product is her body, and she wonders who she is at the moment before starting to record herself. Is there a big difference between the person on-line and off-line? You can post twenty videos in a row of your dog playing with a toy while commenting on them in the background. He shares them with his millions of followers. She’s bored? Alone? And then all of a sudden, you don’t post in a day. What happened to it?

‘Sweat’ It has a solid cast of Polish actors with extensive experience in film and theater, led by an extraordinary Magdalena Kolésnik. The protagonist of the film has obtained international projection with her careful performance. This is the result of a long period of work, intense research, physical training coupled with the creation of his own Instagram account, which took place a year before filming.

