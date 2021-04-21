Who needs a blouse? Lizbeth Rodríguez gets her best rhythm

Who needs a blouse ?, Lizbeth Rodríguez pulls out her best rhythm | Instagram

In the purest style of Rihanna !, the beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez spoiled her followers by sharing a special video on her social networks. The former star of Badabun She decided that she didn’t need a blouse and put together her outfit in its absence, making her dance even more attractive.

The former host of Exposing Infidels He shared on his Tik Tok and his Instagram account a dance with the moving music of Rihanna, which he chose to perform red-hot movements for the camera.

Lizbeth Rodríguez was accompanied by a young man with also quite a rhythm, but ultimately it was the movements and charms of the now host of Infieles, which captured the attention of Internet users.

For the occasion, the couple of Esteban VillaGómez She chose to dress without a blouse, with light pants and white tennis shoes, which helped her perform the special dance more comfortably, the YouTube star accompanied her outfit with her short and flowing hair.

The recording showed the enormous progress that the youtuber has had with her dance classes, since she performs her steps quite well and markedly, something that further highlights her charms and curvy figure.

The followers of the influencer are more than happy and grateful that Lizbeth has decided to take dance classes since she most often shines with this type of recordings on her social networks.

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL LIZ HERE

Lizbeth Rodriguez He has confessed in the past that his thing is not Tik Toks; however, her classes seem to be changing this significantly and Liz is a challenging woman who will surely not rest until she masters her best steps.

Currently Lizbeth is very focused on her series Infieles, which is having enormous success. The driver and also actress He knows that his followers love this type of content and that is why he has taken it up again.

Rodríguez assures that the infidels of Mexico must take care of themselves since he has returned and is already traveling to capture everything. Recently, the famous one shared that she was enjoying the hospitality of the jarochos and that she had a lot of work in Veracruz, between graciones, interviews and others; but she said she was very grateful to be in contact with her audience.

The social media star has revealed that he wants to grow his family alongside Esteban; However, this year is full of work projects for both of you, so you will postpone the joy of bringing a new member to the family.