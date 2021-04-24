Who must return part of the money received in unemployment insurance to the New York Department of Labor

Many people last week received a letter or email from the New York State Department of Labor (NYSDOL) asking for money back extra that they had mistakenly been given in their unemployment benefits.

And it turns out that some people received duplicate payments and now the state wants the money back.

On Friday, people started receiving those letters and emails requesting the return of duplicate payments, and many of them thought they were being scammed.

Carly L., one of those affected, received a letter by letter and an email asking for the money back. “The amount is $ 1,200 … Paying this would create a great financial hardship for me as I make less money working 30 hours a week than most who collect unemployment and I am struggling to pay off student loans for my bachelor’s degree,” as reported on MSN Money.

The bad news is that this is not a scam, which would only be a matter of ignoring. But it is a real request. The NYSDOL tweeted on Friday that, last April and May, a small portion of (unemployment aid) claimants received duplicate payments and, under federal law, the NYSDOL must recover the overpaid funds.

Instructions on how to request an appeal or a waiver to forgive the overpayment due to financial hardship are included in the letter that individuals received.

In April and May of 2020, a small portion of claimants received duplicate payments as NYS DOL worked to get New Yorkers their benefits as quickly as possible. Under federal law, NYS DOL is required to recover any overpaid funds. MORE. – NYS Department of Labor (@NYSLabor) April 16, 2021

The state says it will consider whether the refund will cause individuals extraordinary financial hardship, such as the inability to pay for housing, food or medicine.

If you wish to submit an exemption, you will receive a DocuSign form by email this week with which you can do this.

The NYSDOL said that if the DocuSign doesn’t arrive, you can request a waiver request online starting today, Friday at noon.

Note that the New York State Department of Labor will begin to recover extra benefit payments after 30 days. In other words, it will reduce all unemployment benefits for each person with this debt by 20% until the overpaid funds are recovered.

