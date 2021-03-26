Who made Pedri’s life impossible in his debut with La Roja?

03/26/2021 at 10:55 CET

Pedri fulfilled a dream in Nuevo Cármenes. He made his debut as a Spanish international at the age of 18. The memory will be indelible, although it will not be impossible to forget the rival who did everything possible to embitter his premiere. “Pedri has had the bad luck of suffering an individual marking just after leaving & rdquor ;, said Luis Enrique at the end of the game. A Greek soldier was in charge of chasing his shadow across the field without leaving him almost breathless. Manolis Siopis was in charge of sticking to Pedri and put him through another tough test in his first year in the soccer elite.

Pedri entered the 65th minute for Sergio Canales and encountered an unexpected obstacle. John Van’t Schip, the Dutch coach who had postulated himself in the previous one as a lover of good football, ordered an individual brand to the young man from Tenerife. Siopis was designated and the Hellenic midfielder complied with iron discipline.

Siopis had entered after the break to provide more energy to a Greek core clearly surpassed by the Spanish. The draw allowed Greece to return to the cave and defend with the eleven players in their field, with Siovis acting as Pedri’s marker.

Consolidated in Turkey

Manolis Siopis is a 26-year-old footballer who plays for Turkish Alanyaspor and that he was just completing his fifth game as an international. He is one of the players called to rebuild the Greek team based on effort and work. A football day laborer who I had a mission to fulfill with Pedri and he exercised it with the utmost rigor.

Siopis was trained at the Olympiacos quarry and has had an irregular career with assignments to Platanias and Panionios before signing for Aris. His profile as a defensive midfielder had aroused the interest of some Italian team, but finally it was the Alanyaspor who paid his clause of 500,000 euros to hire himand.

In his sports career he has only scored one goal. It was a penalty in a win by Aris against Xanthi in the Greek Super League (7-2). Its task is another. Running, recovering balls and being a nightmare for rivals. A job that he did satisfactorily with Pedri, who once again verified that he already has a crack status among the opponents.