It was a controversial decision. In May 2019, experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) met for the eleventh revision of the international classification of diseases. They then concluded that video game disorder was an illness. The pathology will come into effect from January 1, 2022. This announcement was much contested by video game publishers who criticized it for lack of prior scientific study.

Almost a year later, the coronavirus epidemic seems to have lowered the level of tension between these protagonists. The WHO has just partnered with big names in the video game industry for the #PlayApartTogether campaign. This initiative aims to promote the practice of video games and through it, the social distancing necessary in this period of epidemic.

Participants agree to relay WHO messages and in particular good practices such as barrier gestures, the only ones capable of slowing down and stopping the spread of the virus.

Ray Chambers, WHO ambassador for global strategy, welcomed this major partnership on Twitter: “Game companies have a global audience and we encourage everyone to #PlayApartTogether. More physical distance and other measures will help smooth the curve and save lives. “

Same story with Michael Aragon, one of the managers of Twitch, who takes part in this operation: “Games are an important part of what brings the Twitch community together every day. The #PlayApartTogether initiative reminds us that while it is crucial to keep our distance from each other, we can continue to enjoy the games we love and stay connected with people online. “

Here is the list of the main companies that participate in #PlayApartTogether : Activision Blizzard, Kabam, Snap Games, Amazon Appstore, Maysalward, Twitch, Big Fish Games, Playtika, Unity, Dirtybit, Pocket Gems, Wooga, Glu Mobile, Riot Games, YouTube Gaming, Jam City, SciPlay and Zynga.