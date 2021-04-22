Who killed Sara: Netflix reveals that the most watched foreign series in the United States is Mexican



The next installment of the Netflix series is scheduled for May 19.

Photo: OLIVIER DOULIERY / AFP / Getty Images

The site Deadline.com analyzed the Netflix audience data and pointed out that the most watched show outside the United States was the series Who Killed Sara?

The series has achieved which has been tuned in by more than 55 million subscribers since it was released on March 24 positioning itself above large productions such as the Spanish Sky Rojo or La casa de las flores during its first 28 days.

The streaming platform has been optimistic about the impact that productions that are not of American origin are having, since more and more local productions are finding an audience around the world: “which supports our thesis that the large stories are universal, they can come from anywhere and be loved everywhere, ”says a company statement.

Among the productions that have also reached a strong number of followers, Bajocero, a Spanish film with more than 47 million views, Space Sweepers from Korea with 26 million and the comedy Squared Love from Poland with 31 million viewers.

Related: What are the free services to watch streaming TV in Spanish

The success of the series has made Who Killed Sara? will have a second season that can be seen from Wednesday, May 19. Manolo Cardona, Ginés García Millán, Alejandro Nones, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Luis Roberto Guzmán and Leo Deluglio participate in the Mexican production.

The series was created by the Chilean writer José Ignacio Velenzuela and since March also It has become one of the most viewed productions in Mexico, Spain and Latin America.

What is it about?

The series tells the story of Álex, a teenager who is incriminated in the death of his sister Sara by the Lazcano family. The actor Manolo Cardona, who plays Álex, returns from prison to exact revenge against all those who incriminated him, especially against César, the patriarch of the Lazcano family.

You may be interested: