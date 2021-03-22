Who Killed Sara? A series full of secrets and revenge on Netflix

Who Killed Sara? Just when they believed their past had been left behind, no member of the Lazcano family will sleep peacefully again now that Alex Guzmán is back in their lives to expose the secrets of the past and take revenge for the death of his sister Sara, of whom he was wrongly accused.

Starring Manolo Cardona, Carolina Miranda, Ginés García Millán, Claudia Ramírez, Eugenio Siller and Alejandro Nones, Who Killed Sara? It also features performances by Ximena Lamadrid, Leo Deluglio, Andrés Baida, Ana Lucía Domínguez, Polo Morín, Luis Roberto Guzmán and Fátima Molina, among others, with the direction of Bernardo de la Rosa and David Ruiz, script by José Ignacio Valenzuela, and the production of Juan Uruchurtu for Perro Azul.

About Who Killed Sara?

Release date

Who Killed Sara? will be available on March 24th Only on Netflix.