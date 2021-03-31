WHO Joins Europe and Merck in Recommending Against Ivermectin for COVID-19

ZURICH, Mar 31 (Reuters) – The World Health Organization (WHO) recommended on Wednesday not to use generic antiparasitic ivermectin in patients with COVID-19, except in clinical trials, due to a lack of data demonstrating its benefits.

The recommendation follows the warning made last week by the European Medicines Agency (EMA). The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also recommended that it not be used for COVID-19.

Authorities in the Bolivian city of Trinidad launched a campaign in May to distribute free doses of ivermectin to combat the coronavirus, although the Ministry of Health of the South American country warned of the lack of evidence as a treatment.

Ivermectin tablets have been approved for the treatment of some worm infestations and for use in animals for parasites. Merck, a manufacturer of ivermectin, has also said its analysis does not support its safety and efficacy against COVID-19.

“This applies to COVID-19 patients with any severity of illness,” Janet Diaz, a senior WHO official for clinical care response, told reporters about the WHO recommendation, saying that “it is based on very low certainty “that ivermectin helps.

The WHO review was based on a survey of 16 ivermectin trials involving 2,400 people, including those that compared it to hydroxychloroquine, an older antimalarial drug that has been discredited as a treatment for COVID-19. There were very few placebo-controlled studies of ivermectin.

“We certainly need more data to make informed decisions,” said Bram Rochwerg, associate professor at McMaster University in Canada and co-chair of the WHO panel that reviewed ivermectin.

The available data are sparse and probably based on chance, he noted, although he pointed out that “high-quality and reliable trials” are still worth doing. “We saw an increase in adverse effects in patients who were randomized to ivermectin,” he added, citing gastrointestinal upset and headaches.

