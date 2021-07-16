WHO issues the first recommendations on editing the human genome

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently made the first global recommendations that DNA alteration technology, known as human genome editing, be used as a safe, effective and ethical public health tool that benefits everyone.

“Human genome editing has the potential to advance our ability to treat and cure disease, but its true impact will only be realized if we deploy it for the benefit of all people, rather than fueling further health inequalities between countries and within of them, “said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of this UN agency.

A new way to treat diseases

The set of genetic instructions found in any organism or cell is known as its genome.

The WHO said in a press release that the prospective reports containing the recommendations are the result of extensive global consultations on different types of gene therapies, which involve modifying a patient’s DNA to treat or cure diseases.

Such therapies include hereditary and germline human genome editing, which involves making changes to genetic material, which can include developing human embryos.

The two-year World Health Organization analysis took into account the diverse perspectives of hundreds of scientists, patients, religious leaders, indigenous peoples and other stakeholders.

“These new reports from the WHO Expert Advisory Committee represent a leap forward in this rapidly emerging field of science,” said Chief Scientist Soumya Swaminathan.

A scientist analyzing a sample suspected of containing a bacterial toxin. (Photo: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC))

Advantages and disadvantages

The potential benefits of human genome editing include faster and more accurate diagnosis, more specific treatments, and the ability to prevent genetic disorders.

Somatic gene therapies have been successful in addressing HIV and sickle cell anemia, and the technique has the potential to vastly improve the treatment of a variety of cancers.

Safety, efficacy and ethics

The reports recommend governance and oversight of human genome editing in nine specific areas such as registries, international studies, and illegal, unregistered and unethical research.

Those recommendations focus on the system-level improvements needed to build capacity in all countries and ensure that human genome editing is used safely, efficiently and ethically.

“As global research delves into the human genome, we must minimize risks and take advantage of the ways in which science can drive better health for everyone, everywhere,” said Dr. Swaminathan.

New frame

The reports also provide a governance framework that identifies specific tools, institutions, and settings to illustrate challenges in the implementation, regulation, and oversight of human genome research.

The framework offers specific recommendations to address a number of scenarios such as the use of somatic or epigenetic genome editing to improve athletic performance, as well as post-IVF services and preimplantation genetic diagnosis.

Delve into the genes

In the future, WHO will convene a small committee of experts to study next steps, including how to better monitor clinical trials using relevant human genome editing technologies.

It will also bring participants together to develop an accessible mechanism to confidentially report research and other possibly illegal, unrecorded, unethical and unsafe human genome editing activities.

As part of its commitment to increasing education, engagement and empowerment, the UN health agency will lead regional digital seminars focused on local needs.

And it will work on building a global dialogue around cutting-edge technologies, which will include the work of UN agencies and the creation of web-based resources for reliable information on human genome editing. (Source: UN News)