Who is Yuya? The history of the Mexican influencer

The Mexican youtuber from 28 years it does not stop being in trend. But, Who is yuya?

The influencer gained almost seven million views in the video where she says that she will be a mother.

“Friends, beautiful girls who have accompanied me, I share this video with all my affection for you as well, they have been and are a fundamental part of the story of my life,” he says.

Who is Yuya? (and its keys to success)

Mariand Castrejón Castañeda, better known on the internet as Yuya, is not only one of the most popular youtubers in Mexico, with 24.8 million subscribers, she is also a successful businesswoman thanks to her association with Republic Cosmetics.

In 2018, she appeared in Alto Nivel magazine on a list of ten Mexican women who are in charge of business. She was ranked number 8.

Also, on the list are Mexican women who run their own companies or head transnationals, they also have thousands of jobs in their charge and a good percentage of the management of the country’s economy.

Yuya was born on March 13, 1993 in Cuernavaca, Morelos. He entered the business world with firm steps and out of controversy.

The young woman began offering basic makeup tips through her YouTube channel and managed to consolidate her own line of cosmetics that bears her name.

Your name, Mariand, is the combination of names of his parents, Maribel and Andrés.

But Yuya’s life has other facets outside of YouTube. In 2017, she was one of the seven youtubers who joined the United Nations Program for Sustainable Development, with the aim of promoting gender equality and empowering women and girls.

He has written two books with Planeta publishing house: Yuya’s Secrets and Yuya’s Confessions. In this last book he offers “favorite and infallible tips” to find love “and have the best relationship with the family.

Her makeup line

Yuya uploaded her first video to YouTube in 2009, with the intention of winning a makeup contest.

The award – which he did not win – was some brushes. He lost that battle, but he won others.

In 2010, he coined the word “hotties” to refer to his followers, from his first videos he stood out for his simple way of speaking, his joy and his peculiar high-pitched voice.

Using her laptop webcam, Yuya has since focused on beauty, personal care, and hair advice.

In 2018, it established a business alliance with Republic Cosmetics, a Mexican company with more than 15 years of experience, and in 2019 it launched a special edition of its Bailando Juntos makeup line.

Yuya has an online store where he shares that behind all the products “there are many Mexican hands working and that fills me with pride and happiness. On the other hand, I also wanted to tell you that each of our products are cruelty-free ”.

On the page she also says that this makeup brand is the reflection of one of the biggest dreams of her life, “I have put all my love, my time, my energy and my effort into it. Each of our products has been worked by many people who have the same objective: to deliver a product full of quality and good vibes ”.

Yuya personally

On September 15, 2018, he received a star on the Paseo de las Estrellas in Las Vegas, Nevada, for promoting benefit campaigns for the Spanish-speaking community.

On that occasion, his friend, the youtuber Gabriel Wabi Rueda shared photographs of the influencer along with the recognition granted by the Steering Committee.

Yuya, who describes herself on her Instagram as “created to create,” said upon learning of the invitation:

“I am excited, excited, nervous, but above all very grateful! I feel so many beautiful things to think that a bit of the essence of all of us will be engraved on the floor ”.

Due to her personality and actions, the youtuber is perceived as “cool”.

In September 2020, Yuya uploaded photos to his Instagram, made a story and photos with Hillman Eyewear lenses without charging a fee, the creators of these lenses were pleasantly surprised by this gesture of solidarity.

Yuya’s pseudonym or nickname She got it from an uncle, who called her that because he found her similar to Yuya, the character from a television show.

The young Mexican has a brother named Sergio, better known as “Fichis”, who also has a YouTube channel that he shares with his wife Pao.

In their social networks you can see their sympathy with the feminist movement and any other that promotes love and tolerance.

For now, Yuya turned on the networks with the announcement of her pregnancy.

The young influencer will have a child with the singer Siddartha. The announcement of his “beloved Sea” will be a new stage for Yuya and – most likely – for the content of his videos.

