Who is Xiye Bastida, the new Hispanic Greta Thunberg?

04/23/2021 at 10:06 AM CEST

The climate summit that was held virtually yesterday and called by the US president allowed the light of a new star in environmental activism. It is about Xiye Bastida, a 19-year-old Mexican girl who severely rebuked world leaders for their climate inaction. The profile and personal story of Bastida, herself a victim of climate change, illustrates the anxieties of a new generation calling for immediate radical change. This text has been published by the newspaper El Universal (Mexico).

Xiye Bastida has the environmental fight in his blood. His parents, Mindahi and Geraldine (he, from the Otomí-Toltec community; she, Chilean) are also environmental activists and know from their own experience the consequences of global warming. Bastida, 19, spoke at the Climate Leaders Summit on Thursday, which was summoned by US President Joe Biden, and spoke loud and clear.

He said that “the climate crisis is the result of having perpetuated the systems of colonialism, oppression, capitalism and market-oriented solutions” and directly accused the leaders who participated virtually in the event of being part “of the north, which historically perpetuated these systems [de opresión]».

Instead, he claimed, “the most affected communities, those who have suffered displacement by droughts, floods, or forest fires, or abuse of human rights, are not fully represented here today.”

Xiye is a victim of global warming. The community where they lived, in San Pedro Tultepec, in the State of Mexico, first suffered three years of drought and, in 2015, floods caused by a series of torrential rains and she and her family had to emigrate. They moved to New York and Xiye, during a visit to Long Island, became aware of the devastation caused by Hurricane Sandy in 2012.

“I felt like I had to do something,” he said in an interview with Nexus Media. And so the young woman, who as a child thought to study veterinary medicine, became an activist. “I realised that my mission was to promote climate and environmental justice, focusing on the communities that have lived in balance with nature, before being the target of exploitation and contamination, “he said.

This Thursday he insisted on the issue. “We have to accept that the era of fossil fuels is over,” he said. However, pursuing a ‘green economy’ in the way it is now being done affects indigenous communities as well as others. “We need a just transition to renewable fuels to reduce carbon.” The solutions, he emphasized, “have to be implemented [contando] with the voices of indigenous and oppressed communities along with leaders and decision makers.

Xiye joined the ‘Fridays for Future’ movement, led by Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, with whom it has been compared. But the Mexican assures that her friend’s and her proposals focus on different issues: Xiye’s on the indigenous; that of Thunberg, in which scientists are given an ear, although both are oriented to the defense of the environment.

In 2020, she even wrote an article entitled ‘My name is not Greta Thunberg’, in which she urges to recognize “the diversity of voices” that seek to achieve an equitable, sustainable and fair future for all.

In New York, Xiye went to study at The Beacon School, and in March 2019 mobilized 600 classmates to join the global climate strike.

Co-founder of the Re-Earth Initiative organization, Xiye is aware of the responsibility that comes with her work. And so he said in the Teen Vogue documentary We Rise. “It is difficult when they tell you: You are the leaders, you are going to change the world.” But the crisis that the planet is experiencing due to global warming has made it urgent to take action.

“We don’t want to be the last generation”

Young people like her, she says, are fighting “to make sure we are not the last generation.”

Nor does he agree that they are classified as the Generation Z. «Who chose that name for us? Z is the last letter of the alphabet. «It represents the end of something. I know that my generation did not choose that name. The adults did it. So we are changing what Generation Z means and saying that it will be the beginning of something new. And we are not going to stop until we are in these halls of power, “he said in We Rise.

The activist, who entered the University of Pennsylvania in 2020, knows she must take advantage of every forum. And that he did this Thursday, when he warned that there is no way to survive the climate crisis if things remain as they are.

He did that, too, when he demanded an end to the impact of the climate crisis on indigenous communities, “Zero emissions by 2030 and concrete plans on how to achieve it”. May the Amazon, the island states, the African continent be protected. Finally, he demanded that governments “protect the defenseless and recognize the right to peaceful protests and mobilizations.”

Young people, he warned, will continue to raise their voices as long as leaders do not fulfill their responsibility. And in that sense, he regretted the presentation of Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador. “After addressing world leaders at the Climate Summit today, my father told me that he hadn’t been so proud and so hopeful in a long time. I am proud to have represented Mexico and the youth, especially when López Obrador’s speech fell short of ambitions.