Who is Xiye Bastida, the Mexican activist who shone at the Climate Summit

In front of 40 world leaders, Xiye Bastida declared the end of “the era of fossil fuels” at the climate summit.

Jair Bolsonaro, Joe Biden and other leaders around the world listened to the Mexican activist Xiye Bastida in a videoconference to discuss the green future. Her speech at the virtual climate summit put her in the eye of the world.

What happened on April 22, 2021?

100 days after Joe Biden took office as President of the United States, convened an international climate summit virtually. The event was attended by 40 leaders from around the world, with the intention of preparing for the United Nations conference to be held in Glasgow in November of this year.

This Thursday, the environmental activist Xiye Bastida got media attention for his speech at the conference. Although the objective of the meeting was to celebrate the return of the United States to the Paris Agreement, the young Mexican woman raised her voice to denounce the irresponsible use of fossil fuels and the increase in greenhouse gas emissions into the atmosphere.

What did Xiye Bastida say at the climate summit?

Xiye Bastida is an active member of Friday for the Future, the non-profit organization that founded Greta Thunberg. To the acid criticism that this group of young environmentalists has received, the Mexican activist responded the following at the Biden climate summit:

“Who is being unrealistic and unreasonable with these so-called unambitious solutions? You are naive if you believe that we are going to survive this crisis without changing our way of life. You are the pessimists if you think that we do not have what it takes to achieve real changes ”.

After three hours of speeches by leaders from around the world, Xiye Bastida called for the countries involved in the Paris Accords to really have a commitment to the near future of the planet. Particularly the United States, after the Donald Trump’s administration will consider climate change a “Chinese hoax.”

According to Bastida’s testimony, her own family has been a victim of climate change in her hometown, San Pedro Tultepec. Historic floods and droughts have hit the Otomí-Toltec population, prompting them to pursue a career as a media activist in favor of the care and preservation of nature in Mexico

