Who is Wilton Sampaio, Brazilian referee who will whistle Peru vs Colombia in Qatar 2022 Qualifying | Qatar World Cup

Wilton Sampaio is the referee who will direct the match between the teams of Peru and Colombia, a match valid for date 7 of the Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022.

Sampaio completes eight games directed in South American Qualifiers, six on the way to Russia 2018, and, with this game at the National Stadium of Peru, this Thursday, June 3, he completes his second participation in Qatar 2022; Before Bolivia 2-3, Ecuador whistled on November 12, 2020.

Pereira Sampaio is the Brazilian referee who has directed the most matches to the Colombian National Team in recent years, and as a curious fact he has not lost under his direction, there are four games in total like this: against Bolivia, in La Paz, when he won 2 -3; against Chile, with which they tied 0-0 in Barranquilla; and against Venezuela in San Cristóbal, where it also obtained a 0-0 score parity. In those games he sanctioned a penalty against him and admonished Luis Fernando Muriel, Carlos Sánchez and Óscar Murillo on two occasions.

The Peruvian team has been whistled for a game in the last Qualifiers and it was against Argentina as a visitor, in which they equalized 0-0 and admonished Renato Tapia, Jefferson Farfán and Paolo Guerrero.

The Brazilian judge is one of the 18 South American whistles that have refereed the 20 games played to date in the South American Qualification Phase for the 2022 World Cup, standing out for good manners to direct, for respecting the players and not being aggressive with they; for being in good physical condition, for positioning himself well on the field and for his most important quality: tranquility. In the disciplinary part, it is characterized by being a hard line whenever the party requires it.

Recently, Wilton Sampaio directed the match for Copa Libertadores between Universidad Católica and Atlético Nacional and it went badly, his work was not correct since he stopped sanctioning a maximum penalty in favor of the green paisa, in which Cornejo grabbed Olivera by the body and he knocked him down in the area, the infraction went unpunished, and disciplinary was very flexible with both teams.

Hopefully he will not repeat that bad night and do an impeccable job in the game between Peru and Colombia. We want Sampaio who whistles well, especially in the Playoffs.

His compatriots Danilo Manís and Bruno Paris will be the assistants, the fourth referee Rodolpho Toski and those in charge of the VAR, because in all the Playoff games the technological tool will be available, there will be Wagner Reway and Bruno Arleu.

Jose Antonio Borda

Special for Futbolred