Who is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine in ‘Falcon and the Soldier’

The series ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ ​​has introduced a new villain, Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, played by Julia Louis-Dreyfus. What role will he play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Everything that happened in episode 5 of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’

Nobody expected that Julia Louis-Dreyfus make his way into the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, “You can call me Val, but don’t call me Val”, and absolutely no one could have gotten mad about it.

“Look, I would have killed the bastard too,” de Fontaine tells a John walker disgraced, fresh out of his hearing as a war criminal (where he was slapped on the nape of a super soldier). “These guys in ties, you know”, he rubs his fingers in a universal gesture that means ‘money’, “they have a whole business to protect.” De Fontaine knows a lot, like Walker took the Super Soldier serum and no longer has Captain America’s shield. How is it possible? We’ll get to that, and all she wants is for him to answer the phone when she calls. He then gives Walker’s wife his card (it’s blank) Nick Fury-style. “[Tomar el suero] it has made you very, very valuable to certain people “. Walker is stunned. Oh, he will definitely answer that phone.

De Fontaine, like almost everything else in the MCU, was born in the pages of a comic. He first appeared in 1967, which means there is a lot of history behind the character of Louis-Dreyfus.. But funnily enough, it turns out that there isn’t much known backstory about the character himself within the comics, making her a (somewhat) blank slate for future Marvel franchises. What role will Fontaine play in the next phase of the MCU? We hope it is important, and a Vanity Fair report seems to indicate that it will be.

This is what you should know before about his character in the comics.

Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Disney

Who is Valentina Allegra de Fontaine?

De Fontaine began his career in comics as a SHIELD agent. Outperformed Nick Fury in hand-to-hand combat during training, earning his respect. Later, the two characters became lovers. De Fontaine, however, was very jealous of Fury’s other relationships, and even flirted with Captain America, sparking a fight between him and Fury. What’s more, De Fontaine also leads a group of elite female agents, rubbing shoulders with Sharon Carter., who was not very happy about his flirtations with Captain America.

De Fontaine’s loyalties wavered throughout his existence in the comics. At one point he joined Hydra, manipulating them to provoke a war. She was also allegedly working as a Russian secret agent during her time at SHIELD. For these crimes she was arrested by Interpol. Their motivations seem to be power and chaos.

What role will Valentina Allegra de Fontaine play in the UCM?

The supporting characters of ‘Scarlet Witch and Vision’ and ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, including Billy and Tommy Maximoff, Eli Bradley and Joaquín Torres, have already suggested the formation of the future group of Young Avengers (add here to Kate Bishop, who will be featured in the upcoming ‘Hawkeye’ series). However, with the absence of Hydra, it seems that future heroes are losing some future villains..

This is where Valentina Allegra de Fontaine comes in, tapping her heels on the marble hallway. We know that you already have connections between international power groups and perhaps a Hydra sleeper cell (How else would he have known what was happening to Walker?). And if his recruiting of Walker is any indication of future lineups, De Fontaine has a lot more planned. Maybe he’s gathering forces to oppose those “guys in tights,” congressional and military leaders who fall short – a motivation consistent with Bad guys trope # 321: America needs leaders willing to get their hands dirty.

Whatever dirty work De Fontaine has planned, we want Louis-Dreyfus to lead the way for all future MCU villains.

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io