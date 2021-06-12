Who is Tsitsipas’s girlfriend, family influence on her tennis

To be successful in what you do, it is key to have people around you who keep you grounded, who can tell you what you do well and what you do wrong openly and who, ultimately, exert a positive influence on you. Stefanos Tsitsipas He is aware of this and sets himself up as an example of how family life can be harmonized with that of an elite athlete in a demanding process of professional and personal growth. The 22-year-old Greek has shown from the first day he landed on the ATP circuit a very different personality, an absolute eagerness to discover, to learn from other people and not limit his life to tennis.

His trips to many parts of the world during the preseason were widely commented, as is his great feeling of identity with Greece and how he constantly shows it. Stefanos is the eldest of four brothers, a boy very attached to his roots, who knows himself a citizen of the world, speaks languages ​​and went through difficulties in the beginning to be able to develop his career in a country in serious economic crisis and with little tennis tradition , of which he was able to get out due to the support of a family friend with possible finances, who decided to invest in him in the long term. His father, Apostolos Tsitsipas, has been a coach from the beginning despite not having played this sport professionally. He was a footballer and trained at the university level in sports science, channeling all his knowledge to tennis, a sport that he always loved and allowed him to meet his wife, Julia Salnikova.

A top player as a junior, the Tsitsipas family matriarch keeps a low profile in the media and has never wanted to play a leading role in her son’s career. She ended up somewhat burned with tennis and redirected her life to sports journalism and the sports representation business. He manages some issues of this aspect in Stefanos’ career, and only gives advice when his son asks for it, trying not to conflict with what Apostolos or Patrick Mouratoglou. And it is that the French coach has been and is key in the progression of Tsitsipas, who spends long periods in his academy on the Côte d’Azur looking for an external influence that enriches and complements what Apostolos can contribute.

It must not be easy to travel around the world with your father knowing that he is your coach, but something that would seem impossible in many young people. Stefanos wears it with tremendous ease. The episode produced in the ATP Cup 2020, in which he threw the racket in anger and accidentally gave his father, ran like wildfire on social networks for the tremendous reprimand he took from his mother, who did not hesitate to run down from the stands to scold her son . It is these kinds of details, as well as Stefanos’ always affable, polite and open character, that show that there is a very well furnished head there.

Petros, Pavlos and Elisavet they are his brothers. The youngest of them all is just a 12-year-old girl, while Pavlos is 15. They both play tennis internationally and possess enormous potential, according to those who follow in their footsteps. For his part, Petros Tsitsipas is Stefanos’ firm squire on his travels around the world, taking advantage of his brother’s fame and influence to play doubles alongside him and receive invitations to do so from ATP 250 and ATP 500 category tournaments. , in a maneuver somewhat criticized by many. He is 20 years old and number 987 in the world, sparring with his brother wherever they go.

One of the best-known episodes in Tsitsipas’s life was the day when, according to her own testimony, she was born again. He was 15 years old, he was playing an ITF Futures in Heraklion, on the island of Crete, and he almost died while taking a bath in the sea. He was swimming leisurely when, suddenly, he was swept out to sea by the current and could not see a way to escape. Apostolos had to jump quickly to save his son and the friend he was with, making life be seen differently by the tennis player from that moment on.

As for his love life, there has been a lot of speculation for years with a possible love affair with Maria Sakkari, the great Greek tennis player of the moment. Both came to compete together in the Hopman Cup, a moment that they took the opportunity to make it clear that they were just friends. Recently, the own Stefanos Tsitsipas has confirmed that he has a relationship with Theodora Petalas, a young Marketing student he met in New York through family friends, as essentiallysports.com indicates. “He supports me a lot and brings balance to my life, we have a very special relationship,” declared the one who is already one of the best players in the world.