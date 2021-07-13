Who Is Tre Cooper on Katie Thurston’s Season of The Bachelorette?

Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette is somehow already half over, and tonight she’ll be cutting five (5 !!!) of her remaining contestants. Which is kinda huge news considering that only Greg, Mike P., Aaron, Connor B., James, Michael A., Justin, Brendan, Hunter, Andrew S., Tre, and Blake are left. At this point in the season, we’ve gotten to know these dudes pretty well (at least, the ones who have gotten one-on-one dates!), But it’s time to go a little deeper with 26-year-old software engineer Tre Cooper!

Tre Is Super Close to His Family and Wants a Ton of Kids

We learned this in his ABC bio, which makes it clear that Tre is a family man, through and through.

“Tre is a handsome catch with a huge heart. He comes from a very close family and describes himself as outgoing, kindhearted, and open-minded. Tre is looking for a strong, confident woman who is open to everything life has to offer. Never one to pass up an opportunity for a new experience, Tre is looking for someone who is not afraid to let passion and spontaneity dictate life’s direction. Coming from a big loving family, Tre wants as many kids as possible (and that he and his wife can comfortably afford)! A willingness to be vulnerable is an absolute must for Tre, and he promises to give that vulnerability in return. At his core, Tre is eager to love and eager to be loyal to one woman. Who could ask for anything more? “

Side note: We also know that Tre’s favorite thing to do is meet his friends for brunch and book club, so he might literally be the perfect human.

He Just Became an Uncle!

I mean !!! The cuteness:

Tre is clearly very close to his family, including his mom:

I Called Out Thomas Jacobs

Remember Thomas? Yeah, Katie already sent him packing for wanting to go on The Bachelorette for the WRONG REASONS, and Tre was one of the men to call him out — telling Katie that he is manipulative and just wants to be the next Bachelor. Katie ended up appreciating Tre’s honesty, and obvi, he got a rose.

Katie also talked about how impressed she was with Tre during an unaired moment. Speaking on Nick Viall’s podcast, she said, “One thing that I wish was shown that was kind of like the nail in the coffin for me was he was kind of mean to Tre. And Tre is like the most kind-hearted man, you know? So once I heard that, I was like, if you can’t handle conversations — I’ve already experienced it firsthand. Like you aren’t able to communicate in a normal, effective way. Now you’re being mean to Tre who is like a sweetheart …. I don’t have time to waste and so I was like, ‘You gotta go.’ ”

He Has Some Beef With Hunter

Hunter is ABC’s new “villain,” and he got some major sh * t last week from his fellow contestants for stealing time with Katie when he already had a rose. And among the men who confronted Hunter was Tre, who called him out for co-opting time with Katie when he was safe and other people’s love was on the line. Here’s how the whole thing went down in case you missed it:

🚨 TIME 🚨FOR🚨 SOME🚨 SPOILERS! 🚨

Tre Doesn’t Make It to Katie’s Final Four

Bummer! So … who does? That’d be Blake Moynes, Greg Grippo, Andrew Spencer, and Justin Glaze. Her winner? Blake!

Oh, and FYI, it also doesn’t look like Tre is a contestant on the upcoming season of Bachelor in Paradise, but that could change (ABC might just not have announced him yet since he’s still competing on The Bachelor!).

