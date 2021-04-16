Who is this new character?

Share

The fifth and penultimate episode of Falcon and the Winter Soldier has already premiered and a new character has been introduced.

Attention SPOILERS. In the fourth chapter of the series Marvel studios we can see how John walker, the new Captain America, kill a man in revenge for the death of his friend Lemar Hoskins (Clé Bennett). This causes that in the fifth episode it stops being the Captain America and have to return the shield, although it is in possession of Falcon (Anthony Mackie). At that moment, when he does not know what to do with his life, someone approaches him. She introduces herself as Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine and although he does not reveal his plans, it seems that he wants to have John walker. The actress who plays this character from Marvel studios it is Julia Louis-Dreyfus, known worldwide thanks to series such as Seinfeld, Veep or the program Saturday night Live.

But who is this character?

To begin with, you have to remember that Marvel studios he generally uses little-known characters from the comics and changes their origin. So it is always difficult to know what they are up to. We will still share information about Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

She belongs to the Italian nobility, but when her parents were killed she decided to become a spy. So she was recruited by SHIELD and was under the orders of Nick fury. In fact, they got to have a loving relationship. But now comes the interesting thing. So that in Secret wars a Skrull impersonated her and approached Nick fury to know all the secrets of SHIELD, but the impostor was discovered.

So, we can deduce how much WandaVision with that post-credits scene where a Skrull was telling Monica rambeau than to go to space and with the intervention of Countess Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, which could also be a Skrull, everything is geared towards Secret invasion.

One more time Marvel studios it is creating plots that are intertwined in different programs that will later come together at some point. That is why you have to see everything and be attentive to everything. Luckily all the series and movies are in the Disney + streaming platform and can be enjoyed by following this link.

Share