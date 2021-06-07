Who is the youtuber who challenged Chino Maidana?

Controversial. That is the term that perfectly defines Yao Cabrera who, in the last hours, once again positioned his surname among the main trends in the digital world. He is not an athlete, but he challenged one. Yes, the 24-year-old youtuber, which will be presented below, was inspired by the fight between Mayweather and Logan Paul, Y he challenged former world champion Marcos el Chino Maidana to fight on top of a ring. Who is it? What do you work on? Why is it so popular? On Ole, All the details.

Who is Yao Cabrera and why did he challenge Chino Maidana?

ITS BEGINNINGS AND PROGRESS

Cabrera was born in Uruguay but lives in Argentina. At 24 years old, he accumulates 3.3 million followers on Instagram and another 545 thousand on Twitter. However, his greatest number of fans are on YouTube, a platform where he adds Almost 7 million subscribers! and videos that reach 30 million views.

The Uruguayan arrived on YouTube in 2015 and from there he did not stop growing. Although since then he has dedicated himself to creating content of all kinds, his fight with Duki -a time ago- marked a before and after in his career due to the great impact it had.

Cabrera is characterized by starring in scandals. As simple as that. Among its common practices are the montage of fictitious fights, the crosses with different media characters And, as if that weren’t enough, he rounds out his role in the networks with unthinkable follies like Fake his death at the hands of hitmen! to later call a march on the Obelisk in order to demand justice.

Cabrera often fails to get away with it because, as happened in the aforementioned antecedent, the falsity of his staging transcends and, consequently, dismantles the operation in question.

COMPLAINTS AND CRIMINAL ACTS

However, his thing does not remain in practical jokes: in the year 2017, the youtuber made headlines after being filmed abusing -together with his friends- a girl in a hotel. Kisses to fans aged 12 and 13 during the traditional Meet & Greet (events organized by public figures who, in most cases, agree to take photos with hundreds of fans in exchange for money) and complaints of corruption of minors after asking them questions of a sexual nature for Youtube videos, some other of his pathetic performances.

In addition, during the quarantine, Cabrera appeared on all the portals and newscasts after organizing several clandestine parties in a house he rents in Escobar, of which, according to its owner, owes more than a million pesos in expenses.

YOUR CAREER AS A MUSICIAN

Apart from the controversial events, recently, Cabrera assured that he had left his profession as a youtuber to become a musician, and after a year he has already released four songs that add up to, among all, little more than 47 million visits.

YAO CABRERA AND HIS ENGAGEMENT WITH MORE RIAL?

Cabrera also sounded in the media after photos of him and Morena Rial, who had previously been linked to the youtuber due to an alleged financial problem, were revealed: the Uruguayan native had accused the daughter of the popular television host of fraud. However, some time after the confrontation, and despite the number of complaints of gender violence that Cabrera accumulated, they were seen together, very in love.

At that time, Morena claimed “to be getting to know Yao Cabrera.” However, a few days ago, Cabrera’s new girlfriend, the influencer Candela Díaz, denied that relationship and claimed to be very well with his partner.

THE CHALLENGE TO THE CHINESE MAIDANA

Now, and as if his negative antecedents were few, the beloved and repudiated character challenged the Argentine world champion to submit to a fight that, he said, he wants to do at the Luna Park Stadium. “All the proceeds will be destined to foundations and people who need it”, proposed the controversial Cabrera that, in addition, He promised to leave the country definitively if he does not beat Chino.

It is worth mentioning that The unexpected proposal was made in the middle of the mourning that Maidana himself is going through due to the death of his father And, added to that, he strongly criticized his son from social networks.

Unfortunate, disrespectful, controversial, provocative and malicious, it seems that with the sole purpose of continuing to add visits, subscribers and followers.

