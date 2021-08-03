Who is the woman who could be Luis Miguel’s new girlfriend – Las Noticias de Chihuahua – Entrelíneas

The magazine program No Roll revealed the identity of who would be the supposed sentimental partner of Luis Miguel. Karen Rodriguez She is an interior designer and collaborated on Univision television, in the program Despierta San Diego giving design and decoration advice, and it is said that she has been a friend of the Sol de México for a long time.

Rodríguez was born in Mallorca, Spain but grew up and spent his childhood in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico and she is a mother.

According to the source of said program, the interpreter of When the sun heats wants to have a daughter again, despite being the father of Michelle Salas, although it was not revealed if with Rodríguez or with someone else.It is said Karen Rodríguez and Luis Miguel have known each other for some time (Photo: Screenshot YouTube / NoticiasYa San Diego)

The hosts of said program commented that it does not matter with whom Luis Miguel establishes a relationship, since he would not “settle down” until he “fills his own voids and that his happiness depends on himself”.

However, at the beginning of June, it was speculated that the singer was dating the Argentine model Mercedes villador.

Lucia Miranda, the widow of Hugo Lopez, former manager of Luis Miguel confessed the 51-year-old singer’s courtship with a young woman born in the Province of Misiones in Argentina.

“She is with a boyfriend girl, who is a missionary, very pretty and she is fine, she is happy”, Said in an interview with Luciana Rubinska and Barbie Simons for C5N. Rodríguez participated in Despierta San Sigo giving decoration advice (Photo: Screenshot YouTube / NoticiasYa San Diego)

Miranda did not want to reveal the identity of the young woman who has accompanied the interpreter of Hasta Que Me Forget during his confinement in an interview for Sale El Sol, but he did give some characteristics of her personality and her physique: “She is a girl, very skinny, with a lot of bust, skinny, beautiful … she is not a well-known model.”

“He is very happy”, He sentenced about how the interpreter of Now you can leave is after the end of the second season of his biographical series.

According to Hugo López’s widow, Luis Miguel is in the house of Miguel Alemán Magnani in Acapulco, Guerrero, where he prefers to spend his days so as not to catch COVID-19.

“He is taking care of himself a lot because he is quite apprehensive, he is afraid of the pandemic, but he is fine with a girl as a boyfriend,” he said.

.

The widow of his former manager revealed who his current partner of the interpreter could be (Photo: Instagram)

Although Lucía Miranda did not want to reveal the name of the model, among the singer’s fans and the media Mercedes Villador has been singled out as the new owner of the heart of the “Sol de México”.

A few days ago, the model was captured on the streets of Los Angeles, California by the program Despierta América; and without delving much into his relationship with the singer, The woman tried to run away from the lens of the paparazzi.

Upon hearing the question about how Luis Miguel is after being informed that his arm was fractured by a fall, Villador mentioned that he was unaware of the accident. Villador did not want to comment on the singer (Photo: Instagram / @ lmxlm)

While the reporter insisted on questioning him about how the singer was as a couple, if he was romantic or dry, Mercedes just gave a big laugh.

When asked how Acapulco was, the 41-year-old Argentine model commented: “Very well, thank you.”

Without saying anything else about it, Mercedes Villador left the place without saying practically anything about her sentimental link with El Sol de México.

After revealing his alleged relationship with the singer, the model, and also a nutritionist, Hill your Instagram account.

Source: Excelsior