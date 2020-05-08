Although we are in full contingency for COVID-19, social networks have gone crazy after footballer Jonathan Dos Santos mistakenly shared a photo with the model and influencer Amanda Trivizas, who despite her great beauty many fans the confused with businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner. This undoubtedly unleashed a viral wave of memes, photos, and even comparisons between these two women.

And although Kylie Jenner does not need an introduction, she has become one of the most popular women on social networks due to her spectacular photographs on the beach, with her friends and with her family. However, who is Amanda Trivizas, the woman who appeared with the footballer? Here we tell you. Amanda Trivizas is an American model and influencer who is quite popular on Instagram. And though she doesn’t compare to Kylie’s millions of followers, Amanda shares impressive beauty and feminine empowerment worth admiring.

Trivizas has Ecuadorian and Greek roots. In her photos we see her enjoying the beach and the coolest bikinis of the season. Likewise, she became quite recognized because she participated in the music video of Justin Quiles, called “I don’t want to love you”, presented in 2018 and where her beauty shines along with other models.

Despite the fact that in some photos she bears a great resemblance to the youngest daughter of the Kardashian-Jenner family, one thing is certain: Amanda has her own style and shows us that style is her own expression and that if she wears sexy outfits or suits Bathing is because she feels comfortable with her body and we should not judge her for it. However, the beauty of Kylie and Amanda have points in common, but each one gives it its special touch that makes them unique.

Remember, a woman is free to wear whatever she wants whenever she wants and above all, let us think, who won here? Man or woman? And surely the answer is simple: Amanda Trivizas won, because thanks to this controversy we met her great style and her power as a free woman, capable of doing anything she wants because a size or a garment does not define a person, much less her loving condition.

