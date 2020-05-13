Javier “Chicharito” Hernández and Sarah Kohan are parents of a child and are in the sweet wait for the second baby
Javier “Chicharito” Hernández was one of the last great additions to MLS this year. He landed in the American league as one of the great promises of the year, but he only played two games in the Los Angeles Galaxy jersey until the coronavirus pandemic suspended all kinds of activity.
While the world is paralyzed and the authorities are evaluating the plan to continue the season, the Mexican footballer enjoys quarantining at home with his family, amid the sweet wait for his second baby with his partner Sarah Kohan.
But who is Sarah Kohan?
Shortly after finishing his participation in the 2018 World Cup in Russia and announcing his break with the Spanish actress Andrea Duro, the Mexican was related to another woman. She is Sarah Kohan, with whom she has already married, had a son named Noah and is in the sweet expectation of another baby. In late March 2019, the footballer confirmed his marriage via Twitter.
The wife of “Chicharito” shared that she is pregnant through an Instagram post, in which she revealed an ultrasound image and wrote: “Guys … E.T is in my belly. She or he found a home. ” At the moment the sex of the new member of the family is unknown.
Sarah is a 25-year-old Australian model who studied law at the University of Notre Dame in the United States (currently spends her full time caring for her baby). She is an influencer who has more than a million and a half followers on Instagram, where she usually posts photos of her travels around the world, her outfits, her work and her relationship with nature.
In a recent interview, the professional model assured that it was fate that crossed her with the footballer. “We met at a beach party in Miami. I was on the beach and had to go through the party to get to the hotel and Javi was at the party with his friends and that’s how we met, “he revealed.