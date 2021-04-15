Who is the new Black Lantern from DC Comics?

Share

DC Comics presents the debut of a new Black Lantern, in a story that promises to be spectacular.

The comic Infinite Frontier # 5 From the writer Josh williamson, with a cover of Mitch Gerard, introduce a new Black Lantern which will debut in Dc comics.

“The Infinite Frontier mystery continues …” Williamson wrote on Twitter. The cover features a gloved hand shattering, with a ring of Black Lantern floating above it. Mitch Gerards (Mister Miracle, Strange Adventures) provided the illustration for the cover.

The Black Lanterns first appeared in DC Comics history Blackest night in 2009, which featured the Lord of the Nekron forming the Black Lantern Corps to extinguish all life and emotion in the universe. The Black Lanterns were destroyed by the White Lanterns during the events of Blackest night, although Black Hand would later become the Black Lantern during the New 52. During the events of Dark Nights: Death Metal, Batman used a Black Lantern ring to stay alive, even resurrecting other heroes to fight the great villain Batman Who Laughs.

What is this story about?

The DC Comics miniseries Infinite Frontier will explore the DC Multiverse, which was reborn after Dark Nights: Death Metal. The main heroes of the series include the president Superman and the Green Lantern Alan Scott, next to the recently resurrected Roy harper. The comic of Infinite Frontier helped set up multiple plot threads for the six-issue miniseries. Since the DC Multiverse has expanded to a “Omniverse” larger where everything is canon, while the DC Universe is revealed as a “Linearverse” where all the characters live even longer, and will still deal with the repercussions of DC Rebirth.

Infinite Frontier # 1 by Joshua Williamson and Xermanico with covers by Mitch Gerads goes on sale on June 22, but we will have to wait until number 5 to know who is the new Black Lantern of Dc comics.

