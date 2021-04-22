Who is the NBA MVP according to Stephen Curry

The Golden State player Warriors, Stephen Curry believes he is the MVP of the season of the NBA 2020-21.

“I mean, I have to be. I have to be, “Curry said on the” Rex Chapman Show. ” “I probably won’t get it, but whatever.”

The Golden State Warriors are ranked ninth in the Western Conference of the NBA 29-29 going into Wednesday’s game against the Washington Wizards. But Curry’s stats certainly make his MVP case compelling.

He’s in one of the hottest scoring runs in recent memory, averaging a ridiculous 40.8 points on 54.9% from the field and 50.3% in three out of 10 games this month. Curry also became the first player 33 and older to score more than 30 points in 11 straight games, surpassing Michael Jordan’s previous mark of 10 straight games.

The numbers of Stephen Curry are on track to rival those it produced during the Warriors in 2015-16, in which he was recognized as the first unanimous MVP selection of the NBA.

Unfortunately, for Curry, the record for the Warriors it will probably prevent you from capturing a third Trophy. Nine of the last 10 MVP winners were on teams that finished first or second in their respective conference.