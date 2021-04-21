Who is the mysterious man Billie Eilish was caught with?

Additionally, many of the singer’s fans believe that the actor appeared in her documentary, Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry, which was released on Apple TV + a few months ago. After sweeping the Grammy Awards, you can see how a man called her to congratulate her, to which Billie assures the camera that she is “her first love.”

It has been many years since Billie Eilish was publicly loving. All this after the relationship she had in 2019 with actor Brandon Quintin Adams.

In her documentary, the singer said that “I was simply not happy and did not want the same things that he wanted (…) I do not think you should be in a super excited relationship regarding things that the other person could not care less.”