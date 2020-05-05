Even though that him anime for the most part, with joyous stories, epic battles and endearing moments between friends, We must not forget all the characters and series that have explored a more tragic side of life.. In this way, several Twitter users have dominated the social network in recent days to discover who is the anime character with the most tragic stories of all.

Some obvious candidates came to light, such as Itachi from Naruto and Guts from Berserk. But we also saw some more modern reps, like Eren Jaeger from Attack on Titan. Undoubtedly, this means of entertainment has offered us hundreds of characters who have had to suffer and losing loved ones with the aim of achieving their mission, or supporting the protagonist.

Twitter user Saimbtw started the discussion, choosing characters from Tokyo Ghoul, Fullmetal Alchemist and several other examples to show how the medium has been able to destroy our hearts.

Anime characters who’ve been through the most shit pic.twitter.com/kyh4czoqQ0 – yes? (@saimbtw) May 1, 2020

pic.twitter.com/Dk4nnBsZDZ – *＊ ✿❀ ?????????????????? ❀✿ ＊* (@ AnimooGrl1999) May 1, 2020

That movie broke me – yes? (@saimbtw) May 1, 2020

Don’t forget Griffith, being the antagonist don’t change the fact that I’ve suffered so much. – إبراهيم | Ibrahima (@black_honey_k) May 1, 2020

You should watch the rising of shield hero. The hero ans heroin thru lot of shit. Srsly, a lot pic.twitter.com/aUoo1KnzjB – Jacky (@JackyGelayan) May 1, 2020

Meliodas too – Another D. Umbass (@ DumbassKing29) May 1, 2020

And also the fact after reuniting with his family, his father still tried to kill him, followed by his little brother -? (@abdulzaidanzzz) May 1, 2020

His pops had it extra rough too – Kenyan Weebu (@KenyanWeebu) May 1, 2020

And him pic.twitter.com/QQLlI1MEGX – Milan (@Milan_Devadiga_) May 1, 2020

Speaking of the anime world, this is what Super Buu would look like by absorbing the power of Bills. Similarly, the Demon Slayer manga will come to an end this month.

Via: Twitter

.