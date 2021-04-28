Who is the Mexican that Joe Biden specially invited to his speech before Congress?



The president invited Javier Quiroz.

Photo: Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The Mexican “dreamer” Javier Quiroz, who arrived irregularly in the United States at the age of three, and the teacher Maria Isabel Ballivian, which helps impoverished children, are among the guests of the US president, Joe biden, to his speech tonight before Congress, although this year they will have to follow him remotely.

In the US, learn about the issues that a president will address during his annual speech to the Congress it is just as important as knowing who will be in the guest box.

Ronald Regan (1981-1989) first published his guest list in 1982 and all presidents and first ladies have done the same since. This year could not be less.

However, due to the covid-19 pandemic, attendance will be restricted and the guests of the ruler and the first lady, Jill biden, they will have to remotely follow the event, the White House reported in a statement on Wednesday.

Therefore, it is expected that Biden will not make allusions to his guests during the address. It is tradition that the guests represent the priorities of the Administration and that the president tells his story of personal struggle in some moments of the speech that are usually especially emotional.

This year, the guests also symbolize the priorities of the ruler. Biden plans to hint at his immigration reform bill and announce an ambitious $ 1.8 trillion welfare plan that includes an expansion of free public education.

Javier Quiroz is a nurse who risks his life for Covid19. He shares his moving testimony of what he does even to combat depression in his patients. The important work of a young dreamer of the DACA program in the USA

Full video at https://t.co/igH1bh0AL3 pic.twitter.com/ALwY602scw – Gerardo Reyna (@gerardoreynaPe) May 12, 2020

Specifically, the White House was in charge of highlighting that one of the guests is Quiroz, originally from Mexico and who arrived irregularly in the US when he was three years old.

Grew up in Nashville (Tennessee), studied nursing and, in 2012, he was eligible for the program DACA that the then president Barack Obama proclaimed to stop deportation and give temporary work permits to hundreds of thousands of undocumented youth known as “dreamers.”

He now lives in Houston (Texas) and has been “on the front line” in the fight against coronavirus, highlighted the White House.

Another of the protagonists will be the teacher Maria Isabel Ballivian, executive director of a center that helps 200 impoverished minors in Fairfax County, Virginia.

🥰🙌👏Maria-Isabel Ballivian is a National treasure and we owe her and early childhood educators across the country a debt that child care relief is only beginning to repay. pic.twitter.com/IUusXMO4jC – Lauren Hogan (@ llhogan7) April 15, 2021

In addition, the Bidens have invited a young African American Tatiana Washington, 20-year-old who has participated in the ambitious campaign for gun regulation known as the “March for Our Lives” founded by students at a Parkland, Florida high school after losing some of their classmates in a shootout.

Washington has also participated in protests of the movement “Black Lives Matter”(Black lives matter) in the state of Wisconsin, where he lives.

The list is completed Stella keating, 16, who in March of this year became the first transgender woman to testify in front of a Senate committee.

And finally, Theron Rutyna, who is leading a campaign to bring the internet to indigenous tribes in Wisonsin and other rural areas.

