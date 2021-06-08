“Who is the mask?” premieres in June: Time and date

Univision “Who is the mask?” premieres in June on Univision.

Univision announced that the new season of the reality show “Who is the mask?” It is scheduled to premiere next Sunday, June 13 at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

The Mexican actor and comedian Omar Chaparro is the host of the second season of the successful television production that promises to conquer the audience with new costumes, renewed challenges and lots of music.

Juanpa Zurita, actor and content creator, will join the stellar panel of researchers from “Who is the mask?”, Made up of personalities such as Yuri, Carlos Rivera and Consuelo Duval, who will have to find out the identity of the eighteen masked celebrities.

Researchers at the competition will sharpen their senses and look for clues to discover who the famous people are singing well-known songs. In addition, special guests will participate in various galas as “researchers” to show their artistic gifts and surprise the audience.

Puerto Rican star Kiara Liz returns as the official presenter of everything that happens behind the scenes in the fun television competition.

Liz’s role in the Univision production will be essential for viewers to learn the best-kept secrets of all the competitors.

The new season of “Who is the mask?” will feature a large number of actors, comedians and influencers who will play the iconic characters of the competition. Various contestants will face off each week and reveal their true identities as they are eliminated en route to the grand finale. At the last gala, viewers will finally find out who is behind the mask of the winning character.

Who was the winner of the first season of the competition?

During its first season on Univision, “Who is the mask?” it was positioned as one of the most viewed productions in the programming guide of the important Spanish-speaking television network.

Johnny Lozada, Moisés Muñoz, Alejandro Suárez, Rocío Banquells, Ilse Olivo and José Manuel Figueroa were some of the personalities that were part of the first season of the television competition.

The first season of “Who is the mask?” It was made up of sixteen characters who during seven galas delighted the audience with impressive presentations.

In mid-September 2020, Univision broadcast the final gala of “Who is the mask?”, Resulting in the winner Vadhir Derbez, who gave life to the character of the Chameleon.

“Who is the mask?” is a Televisa production in collaboration with Endemol Shine Boomdog that is broadcast exclusively in the United States by Univision.

The television competition is based on the original format of “The King of Mask Singer” created by MunHwa Broadcasting Corp. (MBC), which premiered successfully in the United States, Mexico, Korea, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia and China.

