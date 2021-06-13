Who is the mask? on Univision: Time and date

Univision Knows all the details about the premiere of the second season of “Who is the mask?” on Univision.

Today, Sunday June 13, Univision premieres the new season of “Who is the mask?” The first gala of the hit reality show will air starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Univision’s television production will bring together eighteen personalities from the entertainment industry who will give life to the characters who will take to the stage every week to perform iconic musical themes.

Omar Chaparro returns in the new season of “Who is the mask?” in their role as the official host of the competition, while the talented Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval, Yuri and Juanpa Zurita will serve as the investigators who will have the difficult task of deciphering the stars behind each mask.

Kiara Liz will be the official host of everything that happens behind the scenes in the Univision television production that promises to break audience records with this new season full of challenging challenges and surprises.

The second season of the competition will count week by week with the participation of special guests who will join the panel of researchers to qualify each of the eighteen participants.

“Who is the mask?” It is one of the most watched productions in the extensive programming offered by the Univision television network. Throughout the first season, the reality show managed to position itself as the leader in audience during every Sunday of its broadcasts.

What you should know about the premiere of the new season of “Who is the mask?” on Univision:

PREMIERE DAY: Sunday, June 13, 2021.

TIME OF TRANSMISSION: 8:00 PM, Eastern Time.

TRANSMISSION CHANNEL: Univision, consult your local programming guide for the channel of the major Spanish-speaking television network.

FREQUENCY OF TRANSMISSION: Every Sunday at 8:00 PM Eastern Time.

WHAT IS THE COMPETITION FOCUSED ON: The television competition is based on the original format of “The King of Mask Singer”, whose purpose is to decipher the stars that hide behind the mask of each of the characters.

Week by week, the eighteen characters will perform musical themes in front of the strict panel of researchers. However, only the most capable will be able to win a place in the grand final.

OFFICIAL DRIVER: Mexican actor and comedian Omar Chaparro.

DRIVER BEHIND BAMBALINES: Kiara Liz.

WHO WILL BE PART OF THE INVESTIGATOR PANEL: Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval, Yuri and Juanpa Zurita.

CHARACTERS THAT WILL BE PART OF THE NEW SEASON: Banana, Cerberus, Disco Ball, Goblin, Elephant, Jalapeño, Lele, Raccoon, Jellyfish, Monster, Polar Bear, Panther, Quetzal, Mouse, Turtle, Unicorn, Xolo and Zombie.

PRODUCTION: “Who is the mask?” is a Televisa production in collaboration with Endemol Shine Boomdog

HOW TO STAY UP-TO-DATE WITH EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN THE COMPETITION: The audience can be kept informed of all the news of the second season of “Who is the mask?” through the official Univision website. Weekly, the competition production will share exclusive clips and news about each of the galas.